EPCOT Area Indefinitely Closed Effective Tuesday, March 3

Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed the sudden and indefinite closure of an EPCOT theme park attraction that is particularly popular with families. Here’s what we know about the shutdown, why it happened, and when the interactive experience might reopen for Disney Park guests.

EPCOT Area Closed on Tuesday, March 3

On Tuesday, March 3, Walt Disney World Resort guests arrived at EPCOT to find that the World Discovery Liquid Layer Splash Pad was indefinitely closed. Stanchions and rope blocked the area, and all the interactive water features, which usually operate continuously all day, appeared to be off.

According to WDWNT, the World Discovery Liquid Layer Splash Pad has been experiencing operational difficulties since at least mid-February. However, as of March 3, cooling misters behind the EPCOT attraction were functioning normally, spraying water at Disney Park guests. The outlet shared this photo of the closed-off World Discovery Liquid Layer Splash Pad on Facebook:

Walt Disney World Resort has not issued a public statement about the closure of the World Discovery Liquid Layer Splash Pad or shared a reopening timeline. The sudden shutdown could be related to repeated bouts of cold weather in Central Florida, a technical issue, or a maintenance project that Disney chose not to publicize.

The most recent publicized refurbishment closure of the World Discovery Liquid Layer Splash Pad wrapped up in November 2023, so the area may be due for another major maintenance effort.

This closure comes as EPCOT prepares to host the International Flower & Garden Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 4. Walt Disney World Resort typically experiences heavy crowds during this annual event, especially when it coincides with spring break at public schools and universities across the United States.

Have you noticed any other sudden, unexplained closures at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!