New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Area Makes Surprise Debut at Magic Kingdom

It’s been over a year since Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed at Magic Kingdom Park for an in-depth refurbishment that Walt Disney World Resort promised would bring “new magic” to the 46-year-old Frontierland roller coaster. Now, we have another update on the ongoing construction project as the attraction’s reopening date draws nearer.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurbishment

The new version of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will include an updated opening scene with a reimagined Rainbow Caverns, as shown in the concept art above. The reimagined ride will feature gold props and brand-new audio-animatronics custom-made by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Guests will enter the glimmering Rainbow Caverns, home to hundreds of bats, phosphorescent pools, and glittering stalagmites and stalactites. Moments later, the area will begin to “rumble” as the mountain “fights back.”

Latest Update Out of Magic Kingdom Park

Construction cast members are often spotted working on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad throughout the day. According to WDWNT, the construction walls around the roller coaster’s entrance have been pulled back, revealing brand-new pavement on the walkway to the Frontierland attraction. A sign nearby warns guests not to park strollers in the newly reopened area.

Scaffolding continues to surround some of the wooden structures on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Crews have already replaced the entire steel roller coaster track and introduced newly painted trains, which have been undergoing testing for several months.

The outlet shared this photo of the construction zone, including some of the new pavement, on Facebook:

Walt Disney World Resort has not announced an exact reopening date for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park. However, the attraction is scheduled to welcome guests once again sometime this spring.

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