Disney World Sends Notice of January 2027 Closure

When Disney World families start planning their vacations, the resort they choose to stay at often comes down to one thing above everything else: transportation. Not just any transportation — the right transportation. And for a growing number of guests, that means a resort connected to the Disney Skyliner.

Since its debut in September 2019, the Skyliner has become one of the most genuinely beloved additions to Walt Disney World in the modern era. For guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach Resort, Riviera Resort, or the two tower properties at EPCOT — the BoardWalk Inn and the Beach Club and Yacht Club — the Skyliner is not just a perk. It is often the reason they booked that specific resort. A direct, scenic gondola ride over the treetops of Central Florida to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with no bus lines, no waiting on a curb, and no fighting for a seat — it is a fundamentally different and more enjoyable way to get around the resort, and guests who have experienced it tend to plan future trips around staying close to it.

Which is exactly why the newly posted 2027 Skyliner refurbishment schedule in the My Disney Experience app matters so much, and why knowing about it now — while plans are still being made — is so much better than finding out after you have already booked.

What the My Disney Experience App Is Showing

According to the 2027 refurbishment schedule now visible in the My Disney Experience app, the Disney Skyliner will be offline from January 24 through January 30, 2027. During that week, bus transportation will be provided for all guests staying at Skyliner-connected resorts to cover the routes the gondola system normally handles.

WDW DVC shared on X, “Disney already has the 2027 Skyliner maintenance posted in the app,” with a screenshot of the closure notice.

Disney already has the 2027 Skyliner maintenance posted in the app. pic.twitter.com/zrXk6qemmf — WDWDVC🌴 (@RitasAdventures) March 1, 2026

Disney posts refurbishment schedules in the app specifically so guests can make informed decisions before and during the planning process, and this one is worth taking seriously before locking in a January 2027 trip.

The January window is not a surprise from a scheduling standpoint. January is one of Disney World’s quietest months of the year in terms of overall attendance, which makes it a logical time to take a system offline for maintenance without affecting peak crowd periods. That is good reasoning from an operational perspective. But for the families who specifically chose a Skyliner resort for that week, it is still a meaningful disruption.

Why This Matters More Than a Typical Resort Refurbishment

Most refurbishments at Disney World affect a single attraction or a specific area of a park. A ride going offline for two weeks is inconvenient but rarely changes the fundamental nature of a resort stay. The Skyliner is different because it is not an attraction — it is infrastructure. It is the transportation backbone for an entire cluster of hotels, and its absence changes the daily rhythm of a stay at those resorts in a way that a closed pool or a temporarily shuttered restaurant does not.

Guests who book Pop Century or Caribbean Beach specifically because they want to take the Skyliner to EPCOT for the evening, or glide over to Hollywood Studios in the morning without dealing with a bus schedule, are not going to get that experience during the January 24 to 30 window. They will be on buses with every other Skyliner resort guest, sharing the same queue they chose their hotel specifically to avoid.

That is not a catastrophe, and Disney’s bus system covers the routes. But it is a genuine reduction in the value proposition of a Skyliner resort, and guests who are in the planning stages deserve to know about it before they pay a premium for a Skyliner-connected room.

Understanding the Skyliner and Its Quirks

Even outside of scheduled refurbishments, the Skyliner has operational characteristics that are worth understanding before building a vacation around it. Central Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and when lightning is detected within a 10-mile radius, the Skyliner must shut down and clear all guests from the cabins. On a typical Florida summer afternoon, that can mean hours of downtime, during which Disney provides bus service as a backup. January reduces that risk considerably compared to summer, but it does not eliminate weather-related shutdowns entirely.

The gondola cabins use passive ventilation rather than air conditioning, which works fine during the 10 to 15 minute rides the current routes cover. In cooler January temperatures, that is even less of a concern than it would be in August. But guests who have ridden during the occasional Florida warm spell or experienced a stall mid-route know that the absence of A/C is something to factor in depending on conditions.

None of this changes the fact that the Skyliner is, when it is running, one of the best transportation experiences at any theme park resort in the world. It is scenic, efficient, and genuinely enjoyable in a way that a bus ride simply is not. The point is that it is a system with operational variables, and the January 2027 refurbishment week is just the most concrete and plannable one of those variables right now.

How to Factor This Into Your Planning

If a January 2027 Disney World trip is already on your radar, check your dates against the January 24 to 30 refurbishment window before finalizing anything. If your trip overlaps with that week and you were planning to stay at a Skyliner resort specifically for the gondola access, you have a few options worth considering.

You could shift your trip dates to fall entirely before January 24 or after January 30, keeping both the resort and the transportation experience you planned for. You could keep your dates and choose a different resort that does not rely on the Skyliner for its transportation appeal — a monorail resort, for instance, or a resort with direct bus service that matches what you need. Or you could keep both the dates and the Skyliner resort, go in knowing buses will be the mode of transport for that week, and plan your days accordingly without the expectation of gondola access.

What is not a good option is booking a Skyliner resort for that specific week without knowing the system will be down, arriving on January 24, and finding out at the bus stop. That is the outcome this article exists to prevent.

The My Disney Experience app is your friend here. Check it regularly as your trip approaches, keep an eye on any updates to the refurbishment window, and build your resort and transportation decisions around what it is actually showing you. Vacation planning around Disney is most enjoyable when the surprises are the good kind — a shorter-than-expected line, an unexpected character sighting, a perfect weather day. A week without the Skyliner does not have to be one of them if you know about it now.