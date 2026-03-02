Multiple Gorillas Missing From Habitat at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Several gorillas are missing from their habitat in the Africa area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

On March 2, Disney Park guests arrived at the enclosure on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail only to find several mammals were not in their usual spots. Walt Disney World Resort cast members in the area confirmed their absence.

Gorillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is actually home to two separate gorilla troops: a bachelor group and a family group. In the wild, mature male gorillas separate from their family group and live in all-male troops until they mate, and the setup at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park mimics this natural behavior.

For nearly three decades, the family troop was led by Gino, a 44-year-old male who sadly passed last September. Gino had been a staple of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park since it opened in 1998 and fathered several babies. He was known for his unique interactions with keepers as one of the first gorillas in the world to allow his caretakers to perform cardiac ultrasounds without anesthesia.

Missing Mammal Residents

On Monday, Disney Park guests noticed several gorillas missing from the family troop on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. According to WDWNT, Disney cast members stationed on the trail informed visitors that the “full troop was not available.”

The outlet observed that the male apes in the family troop were on display, sharing a photo of one of them on Facebook. None of the females or juveniles that call the park home were visible to guests.

Walt Disney World Resort did not issue a public statement about the missing apes or explain what led to their absence from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on March 2. The Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail remains open for guests.

Have you ever visited the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!