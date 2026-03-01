Second Disneyland Paris Park Closing in 28 Days After 20+ Years

There is a particular kind of milestone that does not get the attention it deserves in the broader Disney conversation, and this is one of them. On March 29, 2026, a theme park that has existed at Disneyland Paris since 2002 will cease to exist by name. Walt Disney Studios Park, the second gate at Disneyland Paris for nearly a quarter century, closes its chapter permanently this month.

The park is not going away. The rides are not being demolished. But the name — Walt Disney Studios Park — retires forever on March 29 as the entire park is reborn under a new identity: Disney Adventure World.

This is not a soft rebrand. Disney Adventure World opens with a full new promenade, a brand new land, new dining, new entertainment, and a nighttime spectacular exclusive to the park.

The transformation that has been building at Disneyland Paris over the past several years reaches its most visible milestone this month, and for guests who have been watching it unfold, or for families considering a Paris trip in 2026, understanding the full scope of what is happening — and what it means for a Disneyland Paris vacation — requires more than a headline.

It requires knowing what was, what is opening, and what is still coming.

Adam also shared the reminder on X stating, “It’s March which means Disney Adventure World is officially opening this month!”

It’s March which means Disney Adventure World is officially opening this month! pic.twitter.com/hxubMuBewT — Adam (@Sightlinecritic) March 1, 2026

The End of Walt Disney Studios Park

Walt Disney Studios Park opened on March 16, 2002 as the second theme park at Disneyland Paris, positioned as a companion to the original Disneyland Park in the way that Disney’s Hollywood Studios functions alongside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

The park leaned into a behind-the-scenes Hollywood studio aesthetic, offering attractions like the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and later Ratatouille: The Adventure and the Marvel Avengers Campus expansion.

Over the years the park evolved considerably, with the Avengers Campus opening in 2022 adding significant scale and energy to an area that had previously struggled with a thinner attraction lineup compared to its counterpart across the plaza. But the reinvention did not stop there. Disney committed to a full reimagining of the park, and March 29 is when that reimagining gets its new name officially.

Walt Disney Studios Park as a named destination is done. Everything that follows is Disney Adventure World. Guests who visited under the old name will be among the last to experience it that way, which gives those visits a retrospective significance that was not obvious at the time.

What Disney Adventure World Is Opening With

The centerpiece of the March 29 opening is World of Frozen, a fully immersive land built around Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen that has no equivalent anywhere else in the Disney parks system. Guests can board Frozen Ever After, the land’s anchor attraction, for a journey through Arendelle. Inside the royal castle, Anna and Elsa are available for character meets. A

daytime show takes place on Viking longships within the land. The scale and specificity of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World is the kind of investment that distinguishes Disneyland Paris as a destination rather than just a European version of something guests have seen elsewhere.

Opening alongside World of Frozen is Adventure Way, a picturesque new promenade running through the heart of Disney Adventure World. Adventure Way features themed gardens, seasonal entertainment, and 14 new dining locations — a number that significantly expands the park’s food and beverage offerings in one moment.

The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge is among the new venues. The promenade also includes Raiponce Tangled Spin, a family-friendly attraction themed to Tangled, and a new nighttime spectacular called “Disney Cascade of Lights” that projects across the park with an original show experience exclusive to Disney Adventure World.

The combination of a new land, a new spine through the park, new dining at meaningful scale, and a new nighttime show represents an opening day that feels genuinely substantial rather than a rebranding exercise with cosmetic additions layered on top.

What Is Already There and Why It Matters

The attractions and experiences that existed before March 29 do not disappear — they become part of Disney Adventure World’s full offering, and several of them are genuinely exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disneyland Paris operates with three different storylines, a format found nowhere else in the Disney parks system. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force pairs Iron Man and Captain Marvel on a hypersonic mission that replaced the Aerosmith version of the coaster found at Walt Disney World.

Crush’s Coaster, the spinning attraction themed to Finding Nemo, is an exclusive that regularly generates significant wait times. Cars ROAD TRIP, taking guests along Route 66 with Cruz and Sally as guides before entering Cars-tastrophe Canyon, exists nowhere else.

On the entertainment side, Mickey and the Magician and TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure both play in the park and represent the kind of Broadway-caliber show production that Disneyland Paris does better than almost any other Disney destination.

The “Disney Tales of Magic” nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park across the plaza, with projections mapped across Sleeping Beauty Castle, rounds out an entertainment lineup that rewards guests who stay for full days rather than rushing from attraction to attraction.

What Is Still Coming After March 29

Disney Adventure World is opening in an unfinished state, and that is not a criticism — it is an invitation. Construction is already underway on a major new Lion King attraction set on Adventure Bay, a coming land within Disney Adventure World.

The attraction will combine water-based thrills with next-generation Audio-Animatronic figures and songs from the 1994 film. An Up-themed experience is also in development. The park that opens March 29 is the beginning of Disney Adventure World’s story, not the complete version of it.

That context matters enormously for trip planning. Guests who visit in 2026 will experience the opening chapter of a park that is going to keep expanding over the coming years, which makes a 2026 visit both timely — World of Frozen is brand new — and a preview of something larger still taking shape.

How This Affects a Disneyland Paris Vacation

For families planning a Paris trip who had not yet settled on dates, March 29 changes the calculus in a specific way. Visiting before March 29 means visiting Walt Disney Studios Park in its final days under that name, which has its own sentimental value for guests who have a history with the park.

Visiting on or after March 29 means experiencing Disney Adventure World in its opening period, with World of Frozen at its freshest and Adventure Way and its 14 new dining options fully operational for the first time.

Neither window is wrong. But they are genuinely different trips.

Disneyland Paris as a whole in 2026 is a resort that rewards planning and rewards going. The Disneyland Hotel, recently transformed into a five-star flagship, serves as the park entrance and offers a level of resort integration unlike anything at the American Disney properties. Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel is the only Marvel-themed hotel in the Disney portfolio worldwide.

The resort has seven hotels total across multiple price points, and the proximity to Paris via a 45-minute train from the city center makes a Disneyland Paris stay genuinely stackable with a broader France itinerary.

If a Disneyland Paris trip has been on your list, 2026 is as compelling a year as the resort has had in decades. World of Frozen opening, a new park name, new dining across 14 venues on Adventure Way, a new nighttime show, and a Lion King land already in construction — the momentum here is real.

Start looking at dates, check the Disneyland Paris site for ticket and hotel availability, and do not wait until the opening buzz from March 29 makes everything harder to book.