Disney World Confirms 6 Major Ride Closures for March 2026

Walt Disney World has been making change after change lately. New lands are rising. Classic attractions are shifting themes. Entire corners of parks look different from what they did just a year ago. If you’ve visited recently, you’ve probably noticed construction walls, altered pathways, and permits hinting at even more to come.

Now, Disney has confirmed that March 2026 will bring a significant wave of ride closures across multiple parks. Some are temporary. Others are permanent. A few represent the end of an era entirely.

So if you’re planning a spring trip, here are the seven attractions that will be unavailable in March 2026—and what you need to know about when (or if) they’re coming back.

1. A Wildest Ride Upgrade

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom closed for enhancements beginning January 6, 2025, with a projected reopening sometime in spring 2026.

Disney isn’t simply giving the coaster a routine refurbishment. Imagineers are adding new lighting effects inside the caverns, updating projection elements, and weaving in a refreshed storyline meant to deepen the “haunted mining town” backstory. While the ride layout won’t change, the experience will reportedly feel more cinematic.

The timing makes sense. With massive expansions underway nearby, including Villains Land and Piston Peak National Park, Disney wants Frontierland’s remaining headliners to feel polished and purposeful. Big Thunder will return—but it’s taking a few months off to do it.

2. A Colorful Goodbye

Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Animal Kingdom closed February 23, 2026, to make way for a brand-new Bluey attraction.

Disney has not announced an exact opening date for Bluey yet, but construction is expected to move quickly once Planet Watch closes. The projected opening is scheduled for summer 2026.

For years, this area offered a quieter, educational escape from the busier parts of the park. Guests rode the Wildlife Express Train for hands-on exhibits and animal encounters. But attendance has been inconsistent, and Disney appears ready to pivot toward a more IP-driven experience.

Animal Kingdom is evolving rapidly. With Tropical Americas on the horizon, Rafiki’s Planet Watch marks another major shift in the park’s identity.

3. A Galactic Tune-Up

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom temporarily closed August 4, 2025, with a reopening targeted for spring 2026.

This closure goes far beyond cosmetic touch-ups. Disney is introducing upgraded blasters that are more accurate and responsive. A brand-new character will also guide guests through the mission, bringing a fresh narrative layer to the attraction.

For years, guests have joked about malfunctioning targets and inconsistent scoring. Disney clearly heard those complaints. The goal now is to modernize the gameplay while preserving the competitive spirit.

When Buzz returns, expect smoother technology and a more immersive storyline.

4. The End of the Extinction Era

DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom has permanently closed. Guests said goodbye to the iconic attraction on February 1, 2026, with the experience closing permanently on February 2.

The attraction, which opened with the park in 1998, is being replaced by a new Indiana Jones adventure. Disney confirmed that the existing ride system will remain, but the story, sets, and characters will transform completely.

DINOSAUR always had a loyal following. Its intense ride profile and chaotic dark ride moments made it one of the park’s most thrilling experiences. But as Animal Kingdom leans further into recognizable franchises, Indiana Jones offers broader appeal.

This marks the official end of the DinoLand U.S.A. era. Construction walls already surround the area as crews prepare for the next chapter.

5. A High-Speed Retheme

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster is currently closed and will remain unavailable through March 2026 as it transforms into Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Disney has targeted summer 2026 for reopening, likely July or August. That makes this one of the fastest large-scale rethemes in recent park history.

The coaster’s track remains unchanged, but the preshow, music, and theming will shift entirely. Aerosmith exits. The Muppets take center stage.

Hollywood Studios is clearly repositioning itself. With Monsters Inc. Land rising and Animation Courtyard being reimagined, this retheme aligns with Disney’s push to consolidate brands and streamline storytelling.

6. A Railroad Reroute

The Walt Disney World Railroad will operate on an altered route throughout March 2026 due to ongoing construction tied to Piston Peak National Park and Villains Land.

Disney confirmed that the Frontierland station will remain closed during this phase, and trains will bypass active construction zones.

The railroad has endured multiple interruptions over the past several years as Magic Kingdom transforms. While the train isn’t fully closed, its reduced route changes how guests experience it.

Long term, Disney promises a restored and enhanced scenic journey. For now, flexibility is the name of the game.

More Iconic Spaces Under Construction

While not a ride, Cinderella Castle will undergo a visible paint transformation throughout March 2026. Crews are refreshing its gold trim and upper turrets in phases, meaning partial scaffolding may appear at times.

At Hollywood Studios, the Animation Courtyard is also closed to make way for the new Magic of Disney Animation area. This reimagined space will celebrate Disney’s animated legacy while serving as a bridge to the nearby growing Monsters, Inc. section.

These projects don’t eliminate attractions outright, but they significantly impact guest flow and park visuals. March visitors should prepare for construction walls and rerouted pathways in multiple parks.

What This Means for March Travelers

March has traditionally been one of Walt Disney World’s busiest months, thanks to spring break crowds. In 2026, guests will navigate that peak season with at least four major attractions completely unavailable and others operating in limited capacity.

Magic Kingdom alone loses Big Thunder and Buzz temporarily while adjusting the railroad. Animal Kingdom says goodbye to DINOSAUR and Rafiki’s Planet Watch. Hollywood Studios continues its coaster transformation and Animation Courtyard overhaul.

It’s a lot.

But it also signals something important: Disney isn’t standing still. These closures represent reinvestment. They reflect a company reshaping its parks for the next generation.

The Bigger Picture

Walt Disney World is in the middle of one of its most aggressive transformation periods in decades. New lands, rethemed coasters, character expansions, and infrastructure upgrades are all happening simultaneously.

March 2026 may feel disruptive, but it’s part of a broader evolution. By late summer and into 2027, guests will see the payoff—enhanced classics, major new IP integrations, and entirely reimagined park spaces.

For now, though, planning is everything. Check refurbishment calendars. Adjust expectations. And remember that even when a few rides go dark, plenty of magic remains.

Disney World is changing. March 2026 simply makes that reality impossible to ignore.