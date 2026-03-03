Disney Removes Violence From ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Made Child-Friendly

Star Wars returns in just over two months.

Lucasfilm is gearing up for its long-awaited return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026), but the film may represent more than just a cinematic continuation of a streaming hit. It could mark a pivotal shift for the studio’s post-sequel trilogy strategy, which has largely revolved around Disney+ storytelling since 2019.

Slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars feature since 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker and the first theatrical chapter built around characters who originated on streaming. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie continues the saga launched by The Mandalorian in 2019, a series that redefined how Star Wars could operate on television.

Set roughly five years after Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi (1983), the story unfolds during the uneasy infancy of the New Republic. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his Force-sensitive ward, Din Grogu, are once again caught in the crosshairs of Imperial remnants still maneuvering in the galaxy’s shadows. Those fractured loyalists to the fallen Empire are expected to fuel much of the central conflict.

Din’s character arc reflects the larger political landscape. Introduced as a solitary bounty hunter working for the highest bidder, he has gradually embraced a broader mission aligned with the New Republic. Over three seasons, the character evolved from detached mercenary to reluctant guardian, carrying not only Grogu’s future but a measure of galactic responsibility.

The move to theaters brings new faces into the fold. Sigourney Weaver joins the franchise as Admiral Ward, a high-ranking figure who is said to leave a mark despite limited screen time. Jeremy Allen White lends his voice to Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, who will reportedly share significant screen time with Din and even accompany him during part of the journey.

Familiar threads remain intact. Dave Filoni returns as New Republic pilot Trapper Wolf. Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels will also appear, along with members of the Anzellan species first introduced in Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker. However, none of these characters were highlighted in the film’s first primetime footage.

The Mandalorian and Grogu at the Super Bowl

That initial glimpse arrived during Super Bowl LX in the form of a 36-second teaser that sparked conversation across fandom. Instead of unveiling story beats or escalating stakes, the spot leaned into sentimentality. Din and Grogu were shown riding through snow in a tauntaun-drawn carriage reminiscent of a Budweiser Clydesdales commercial, prioritizing tone over plot.

Disney stood by the choice. Jackson George, Disney Executive VP of Creative Marketing, explained, via Variety, “Grogu is more than a character; he’s a pop culture phenomenon. Riding alongside the heroic Mandalorian, he brings lightness, humor, joy, and an instant emotional connection that transcends the moment.” The strategy, according to George, centered on rekindling the audience’s emotional bond rather than laying out narrative details.

Still, some fans questioned whether nostalgia was enough, particularly after nearly seven years without a Star Wars film in theaters. Shortly after Disney and Lucasfilm released a proper trailer for the upcoming movie, featuring never-before-seen footage. Watch here:

Disney Removes Violent Scenes From The Mandalorian and Grogu

However, at a recent screening of Disney Pixar’s latest movie, Hoppers (2026), the trailer was notably changed–seemingly to make the movie more child-friendly.

The Direct reports that Lucasfilm and Disney have officially altered The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer for theatrical audiences, swapping out three scenes from the online version for new shots in the theater rollout.

The changes include replacing a sequence of Din Djarin firing a flamethrower at snowtroopers with a moment of him destroying an AT-AT and checking on Grogu, adding some new dialogue, substituting a shot of running BX droids with scenes of large turrets, and removing a speeder-mounted stormtrooper sequence in favor of droids being destroyed by a flying object.

While the rest of the trailer remains the same, the swap suggests Lucasfilm might be tailoring the footage–possibly to soften violent imagery and spotlight Grogu more prominently–for younger viewers at special screenings, though it’s not yet clear whether this version will replace the original online.

Star Wars Story Developments

As Star Wars prepares its theatrical return, a new comic has quietly reshaped one of the Disney+ era’s biggest reveals. The Mandalorian Season 3 seemed to definitively show that Jedi Master Kelleran Beq–played by Ahmed Best–rescued Grogu from the Jedi Temple during Order 66, closing the book on how the youngling survived.

But the comic “Jar Jar #1” adds a major twist, revealing that Jar Jar Binks actively assisted in the escape, coordinating with Naboo forces and helping secure Grogu’s passage off-world. The change reframes Grogu’s survival as a coordinated effort rather than a single act of heroism, while repositioning Jar Jar as an unexpected but pivotal figure in preserving one of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

How do you feel The Mandalorian franchise will translate on the big screen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!