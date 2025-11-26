Universal Orlando Unveils Full Lineup of Thanksgiving Meals Across Parks & Resorts

Thanksgiving week at Universal Orlando is one of the most cheerful times of the year. The parks start leaning into the holiday spirit, the weather becomes easier to enjoy, and guests get a fun blend of fall flavors and early Christmas magic. Even though you’re spending the holiday inside a major theme park, Universal makes it incredibly easy to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal without ever having to leave the resort.

From special one-day dishes in the parks to huge buffets at the hotels, there’s something for every budget and schedule. And because this is the same time Universal brings Grinchmas to life, your Thanksgiving visit can feel like a celebration of two holidays at once. Below is a full breakdown of where to eat, what’s offered, and how Grinchmas plays into the atmosphere.

Thanksgiving Meals Inside Universal’s Theme Parks

Staying in the parks for Thanksgiving Day? Whether you’re tackling a full day of rides or planning to jump between the two parks, there are several holiday meals you can enjoy without ever leaving the gates.

Confisco Grille (Islands of Adventure)

Confisco Grille leans into cozy fall flavors, making it a surprisingly great pick for a Thanksgiving dinner. They offer options like butternut squash soup and a salad packed with spiced pecans, golden beets, dried cranberries, and goat cheese. The entrée features herb-roasted turkey with mushroom stuffing, whipped potatoes, brown-sugar glazed Brussels sprouts, and orange-cranberry sauce. Dessert keeps the autumn spirit going with a pumpkin-churro bread pudding topped with cinnamon ice cream and warm caramel.

Thunder Falls Terrace (Islands of Adventure)

For something quick but still hearty, Thunder Falls Terrace serves a Thanksgiving turkey plate with mashed gold potatoes, roasted root vegetables, wild mushroom stuffing, and a familiar cranberry sauce on the side. Their pumpkin pie drizzled in caramel is a simple but satisfying touch.

Lombard’s Seafood Grille (Universal Studios Florida)

If you’re spending the holiday in Universal Studios Florida, Lombard’s is your most convenient sit-down option. Their Thanksgiving lineup includes butternut squash bisque, a maple-sweetened holiday salad, and a turkey dinner featuring roasted breast meat and confit dark meat. The meal comes with stuffing made from sourdough and shiitake mushrooms, bourbon-glazed Brussels sprouts, smashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Dessert is a deconstructed pumpkin cheesecake layered with caramel and pecans.

Thanksgiving Dining at Universal CityWalk

If you’re hopping between parks or looking for a later dinner, CityWalk offers some of the most accessible Thanksgiving options on property.

Bigfire

Bigfire keeps things rustic with a Winter Garden Salad loaded with apples, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, sweet potatoes, and mixed greens. Their turkey feast is a standout, combining roasted turkey breast, confit dark meat, cranberry-walnut cornbread stuffing, sweet potato purée, vine-ripe tomatoes, and beans almondine. They finish the dish with a cranberry-cara cara sauce and sage velouté. For dessert, expect a s’mores-themed pumpkin pie topped with chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

Bread Box

Bread Box offers a Thanksgiving sandwich that runs through Thanksgiving week. It’s piled with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce on cranberry bread, and served with gravy on the side. It’s a great option if you want something festive but not too heavy.

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo always gets creative for the holidays. Their Apple Crumble doughnut, packed with apple chunks and topped with caramel icing and crisp bits, is basically Thanksgiving pie in doughnut form.

Margaritaville

Margaritaville serves special Thanksgiving-themed drinks during the holiday window. One is a rum-based coffee cocktail, while another blends whiskey with citrus and cranberry. These drinks make a fun add-on if you’re relaxing at CityWalk after a long park day.

Thanksgiving Meals at Universal Orlando Hotels

Universal’s hotels offer the most relaxed and complete holiday meals, making them especially popular with families. These options are perfect if you enjoy the parks during the day but want a quieter, sit-down Thanksgiving meal later.

Portofino Bay Hotel

Portofino Bay provides two Thanksgiving dining choices. Trattoria Del Porto hosts a large Thanksgiving buffet complete with family-friendly entertainment. Mama Della’s Ristorante serves a three-course prix-fixe dinner with roasted turkey, Italian-style dressing, creamy mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, cinnamon-infused cranberry sauce, and a spiced apple cream dessert.

Royal Pacific Resort

If you want a tropical spin, Royal Pacific’s Islands Dining Room offers a buffet with classic Thanksgiving dishes and entertainment like ukulele music, balloon art, and hula dancing.

Hard Rock Hotel

Hard Rock serves a Thanksgiving buffet filled with comfort food and family entertainment. It’s upbeat, fun, and ideal for groups who want something lively without being in the parks.

Helios Grand Hotel

The new Helios Grand Hotel joins in with its own Thanksgiving buffet at Flora Taverna. It’s a great option if you’re staying in the newest resort areas.

Sapphire Falls Resort

Sapphire Falls’ Amatista Cookhouse serves a buffet that blends Thanksgiving favorites with Caribbean-style entertainment. Expect a family-friendly atmosphere with live performers and activities for kids.

Value and Prime Value Resorts

For guests staying at Universal’s more budget-friendly hotels, the food courts at Cabana Bay, Endless Summer Surfside and Dockside, Stella Nova Resort, and Terra Luna Resort offer Thanksgiving plates that include roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans or broccoli, cranberry sauce, gravy, and biscuits. Dessert options—usually pecan or pumpkin pie—can be added for a small extra charge. These meals are simple but comforting and perfect for guests looking for convenience.

Grinchmas Adds Extra Holiday Magic

Thanksgiving week is also the unofficial kickoff to Universal’s Grinchmas celebration at Islands of Adventure. Even if the full entertainment lineup hasn’t rolled out yet, the Seuss Landing area is already transformed with holiday decorations, whimsical lights, and meet-and-greets featuring the Grinch himself.

Grinchmas typically includes:

The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular

Appearances from the Whos of Whoville

Holiday music and decorations all through Seuss Landing

If you’re visiting for Thanksgiving dinner inside Islands of Adventure, it’s easy to stroll over to Seuss Landing afterward to soak in the early Christmas atmosphere. It gives your holiday trip a cheerful twist that makes the day feel even more special.

Which Thanksgiving Meal Should You Choose?

Here’s a quick guide to help you decide:

Choose an in-park meal if:

You don’t want to leave the parks and lose time.

You want a cozy, seasonal plate between rides.

You’re doing early Grinchmas activities in Seuss Landing.

Choose CityWalk if:

You want more relaxed dining outside the park gates.

You prefer a more restaurant-style experience.

You want cocktails or unique desserts.

Choose a hotel buffet if:

You’re traveling with a big family or group.

You want traditional Thanksgiving dishes with entertainment.

You prefer a calmer, more spacious dining environment.

Turning Thanksgiving Into a Two-Holiday Celebration

With so many dining options and the magic of Grinchmas beginning to brighten the resort, spending Thanksgiving at Universal Orlando feels like jumping straight into the holiday season without missing your traditional meal. Whether you enjoy turkey inside the parks, at CityWalk, or at one of Universal’s resorts, you’ll find plenty of ways to mix fall flavors with early Christmas fun.

If you’re heading to Universal this Thanksgiving, bring your appetite—and be ready for a holiday weekend that blends festive food, family time, and a whole lot of Grinch-style cheer.