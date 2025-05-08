Guests Left Stunned as Universal Orlando Resort Pulls off Surprise Expansion Ahead of Epic Universe Opening

Just weeks before the gates of Epic Universe swing open for the first time, something unexpected has already caught the attention of guests at Universal Orlando Resort—without even setting foot in the new park.

Universal Orlando Resort: A Gateway to New Worlds Without a Park Ticket

On a recent stroll through Universal CityWalk, visitors were met with more than the usual buzz of anticipation. Tucked beside the sprawling Universal Studios Store, an entirely new experience has materialized seemingly overnight. Shoppers stopped mid-step. Children gasped. Phones were pulled out. Why? Because one of the biggest sneak peeks into Universal Orlando’s future had just opened—right under their noses.

So, what exactly is hiding in plain sight at CityWalk?

In a move that surprised even the most die-hard Universal fans, CityWalk Orlando has quietly unveiled a massive retail expansion that’s more than just a shopping destination—it’s a full-on immersive teaser for what’s to come.

Nestled adjacent to the main Universal Studios Store, this newly opened expansion showcases dedicated sections for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. While both properties are already beloved staples of the Universal experience, this new CityWalk installation represents something bigger: a strategic, experiential bridge for guests who can’t wait until Epic Universe officially debuts.

And with themed entrances, specialty products, and even a fully operational Butterbeer counter, this expansion isn’t just filler—it’s a taste of something far more ambitious.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Power-Ups, Princesses, and Possibilities

Gamers and nostalgia junkies will find themselves right at home as they enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD section of the store. Guests are greeted with a video-game-inspired entrance, designed to mimic the portals and themes found within the highly anticipated land opening in Epic Universe.

The Super Nintendo World expansion of the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk has opened. – @AshleyLCarter1 on X

The Super Nintendo World expansion of the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk has opened. pic.twitter.com/Rm6ewFZc5V — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 8, 2025

Inside, shelves are brimming with character-driven merchandise featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. Whether it’s plush toys, apparel, or collectibles, the design and layout echo the excitement of the actual SUPER NINTENDO WORLD theme park lands already established in Japan and Hollywood.

Though the space is currently merchandise-focused, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of a Power-Up Café or interactive elements being added in the near future—perhaps before Epic Universe even opens its doors.

The Wizarding World Expansion: Butterbeer Without the Park Entry

The real showstopper, however, may be found just steps away.

The new Butterbeer counter has opened inside the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. You can now buy Butterbeer outside the parks. This counter is only serving the cold and frozen versions. – @AshleyLCarter1 on X

The new Butterbeer counter has opened inside the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. You can now buy Butterbeer outside the parks. This counter is only serving the cold and frozen versions. pic.twitter.com/wZLcKg4yA0 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 8, 2025

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter section now includes a full counter dedicated to serving Cold, Frozen, Hot, and even Vegan Butterbeer, once only available inside the parks themselves. This marks the first time that guests can get their hands on the iconic Wizarding beverage without a park ticket.

In addition to the drink counter, the area is stocked with exclusive merchandise inspired by all three Wizarding World locations—Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and the upcoming Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe. Expect magical treats like Honeydukes candies, themed wands, house robes, and new collectibles hinting at the future of the franchise within Universal Parks.

Why This Surprise Expansion Matters More Than You Think

While the new space is exciting in its own right, it represents something much deeper: a shift in how Universal is managing the guest experience ahead of Epic Universe’s grand opening.

By offering a taste of what’s to come, Universal is not only drumming up hype but also easing crowd pressure, providing early access to merchandise, and creating new revenue channels outside the park gates.

And for many guests—especially those without tickets or time to enter the parks—this expansion allows them to feel part of the Epic Universe buzz, without ever stepping past a turnstile.

Universal Orlando Resort: What’s Next for CityWalk and Beyond?

Universal Orlando’s decision to roll out this new retail experience before Epic Universe’s official debut suggests a broader strategic shift toward integrated, accessible, and immersive experiences across all parts of the resort.

With CityWalk acting as a testing ground and preview hub, could we see more mini expansions pop up? And could this hint at a long-term evolution of CityWalk into more than just a nightlife and dining complex? Only time will tell—but one thing’s for sure: Universal isn’t waiting until Epic Universe opens to start wowing its guests.

Universal CityWalk Orlando has just opened a surprise expansion inside the Universal Studios Store featuring exclusive SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections. Guests can now buy new themed merchandise and, for the first time ever, grab Butterbeer without a park ticket—all just weeks before Epic Universe officially launches.

Would you stop by to get a taste of Epic Universe early? Sound off in the comments below!