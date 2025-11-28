Crowd Mass Overtakes EPCOT, Park Unprepared for Holiday Chaos

Claustrophobic? Don’t go to EPCOT on November 28. The crowds for the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays are even worse than anyone expected. As families flood Walt Disney World Resort for Thanksgiving week, guests hoping to spend Black Friday eating and drinking around the world faced a long wait at park entry and shoulder-to-shoulder lines.

Thanksgiving week is always one of the busiest times of the year at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Parks. Families take advantage of time off work and school to enjoy a vacation without missing any assignments or using PTO days.

Prices for Disney Resort hotel rooms are usually at their highest, and Disney Park Pass reservations fill up weeks in advance. The only busier time to visit Walt Disney World Resort during the holiday season is the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Crowds Take Over EPCOT

Even so, the crowds for the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays on Friday shocked even some of the most experienced Disney Park guests. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @WDWNT shared this photo of the madness at the main entrance, shortly before the park opened:

LOOOOOOOOOOOONG lines to enter EPCOT right now…

LOOOOOOOOOOOONG lines to enter EPCOT right now… pic.twitter.com/pAm8bPrgzS — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) November 28, 2025

Disney Food Blog was also on the scene at EPCOT, and said they “were not expecting” the crowds for the opening day of the annual holiday festival. All Ears echoed the same sentiment, writing that their team was “SHOCKED” by what they described as “wall-to-wall” crowds at the second Central Florida Disney park.

Fans can virtually explore the chaos at EPCOT on November 28, from the long lines at park entry to the International Festival of the Holidays’ exclusive merchandise and food offerings, in this livestream from the YouTube channel Ear To Ear Magic:

The easiest way to follow the EPCOT crowds from home is to watch attraction wait times on the My Disney Experience app.

At the time of this article’s finalization, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was at an 85-minute wait, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was at an 80-minute wait, Frozen Ever After was at a 65-minute wait, and Soarin’ Around the World was at a 50-minute wait. Unfortunately, Test Track had temporarily closed for an unknown reason.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s final seasonal event of the year, following the International Food & Wine Festival, International Festival of the Arts, and the International Flower & Garden Festival.

Guests can dine and drink at global marketplace booths around the World Showcase, sampling holiday cuisine from various countries. Don’t miss the Holiday Cookie Stroll: pick up a free booklet at park entry and try select sweet treats around the World Showcase to receive a free gift!

There’s plenty of entertainment, too. Holiday Storytellers bring yuletide celebrations from around the world to life in front of guests at several World Showcase Pavilions. Guests can make sure they’re on the nice list by visiting Santa Claus at CommuniCore Hall or Santa Goofy at The Odyssey.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a day at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays without a performance of the Candlelight Processional at the America Gardens Theatre. Three times nightly, a guest celebrity narrator leads a talented choir of Disney cast members, herald trumpets, and a 50-piece orchestra in a retelling of the traditional Christmas story.

This year’s narrators include Constance Wu, Brendan Fraser, Brie Larson, and more. Arrive early to secure a spot or consider booking a dining package for guaranteed, priority seating.

Have you ever experienced the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays? Share your favorite memories with Inside the Magic in the comments!