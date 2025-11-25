Disney Confirms the End for Longstanding ‘Star Wars’ Ride

For years, one particular Star Wars attraction has been a reliable, adrenaline-filled staple for guests who love piloting the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Families have formed traditions around taking the cockpit together, longtime fans have debated the best pilot-gunner-engineer combinations, and new visitors still get that rush the moment Hondo Ohnaka flashes onto the screen. It has been one of Disney’s most interactive, replay-friendly ride experiences—and for many, it feels like it’s always been there.

So when chatter started building about Disneyland and Disney World quietly preparing a major shift in the attraction lineup, fans weren’t sure what to believe. That is, until Disney officially confirmed it.

The current version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is entering its final chapter — at least as far as we know — with its existing storyline set to change as the attraction transitions into a new experience featuring characters from The Mandalorian. While the ride structure itself stays, the longstanding mission guests have flown since 2019 is ending.

A Full Storyline Sunset, Not a Minor Touch-Up

Disney revealed that Imagineering has already equipped every cockpit with upgraded hardware capable of running high-fidelity, real-time visuals. This upgrade shifts the attraction from pre-rendered sequences to a flexible digital environment powered by the same engine used to film The Mandalorian.

The move not only boosts clarity and responsiveness but allows the team to build an entirely new mission from the ground up using digital assets straight from Lucasfilm’s production library.

Because of this, the outgoing Hondo-driven heist storyline can’t simply be patched or reskinned. The technology powering the ride has evolved dramatically, and the creative team is using that leap to move in a new direction entirely. When the Mandalorian mission opens, guests won’t be boarding for the same objective they’ve flown for years—the old one won’t exist anymore.

A New Mission With Mando and Grogu

The upcoming experience places guests alongside Mando and Grogu as part of a larger pursuit across multiple planets. Imagineering describes it as a completely new narrative structure, not a remix. The crew will hear new dialogue, take on different responsibilities, and interact with digital environments far more detailed than what the original mission could support.

Engineers will now communicate directly with Grogu during key moments, pilots will gain expanded control inputs, and gunners will feel improved responsiveness thanks to the upgraded systems.

With all of this, Disney had no choice but to end the long-running mission that defined Smugglers Run for six years. It’s a closure in everything but physical form—the ride remains, but the experience guests know is heading for retirement.

Why This Update Is So Different

What makes this transition feel like a true “end” is how much of the old attraction is being replaced. The new Mandalorian mission uses:

Film-authentic character and environment models

Higher-detail digital environments rendered live

Five-panel projection surfaces reprogrammed for full in-cockpit immersion

New interactive prompts and expanded roles for all three crew positions

This isn’t swapping in a new scene or cutting a new line of dialogue. It’s a structural overhaul of the entire ride system.

Even the visuals are shifting away from the slightly video game-styled sequences fans remember. Now, the attraction will visually match the shows and films because it uses the exact same digital models created for production. That means the familiar “simulator look” of the old mission will disappear, as well, when the update launches.

What Guests Should Expect Moving Forward

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will roll out the new version on May 22, 2026. Disney has confirmed the swap will happen simultaneously on both coasts, ensuring the legacy mission disappears everywhere at the same time. Until then, fans have a limited window to ride the original Hondo storyline before it’s retired for good.

For longtime guests, this is a nostalgic moment. For newcomers, it marks the arrival of a far more modern experience that ties the land more directly into the wider Star Wars universe—especially the era of Mando and Grogu, two of the franchise’s most popular characters today.

But no matter how exciting the update is, one truth remains: Disney has officially signaled the end of the only version of Smugglers Run fans have ever known. And once the Falcon launches into its new mission, the classic storyline won’t be coming back.