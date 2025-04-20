Disney to Debut Revolutionary Choose Your Own Adventure Ride in Attempt to Reinvigorate Failing Attraction

An all-new update is set to reinvigorate Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run — and it may be just what the ride needs.

Walt Disney Imagineering has released fresh concept art and gameplay details for the upcoming transformation of the interactive Galaxy’s Edge attraction. The new experience, launching May 22, 2026, at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, will add selectable destinations, enhanced roles, and a major storyline update featuring none other than Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and Grogu.

A Fresh Start for Smugglers Run

Since Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has consistently offered guests the chance to step into the cockpit of one of the most iconic ships in cinema history. But over time, the attraction’s popularity has dipped — often overshadowed by the neighboring blockbuster experience, Rise of the Resistance. With standby waits for Smugglers Run frequently dipping below 30 minutes, even on busy park days, Disney seems ready to revitalize the ride with some fresh storytelling and technical upgrades.

Choose Your Own Star Wars Adventure

For the first time ever, guests won’t just be flying the Falcon — they’ll choose the destination too. New locations available at launch will include:

Bespin – The iconic Cloud City floating above a gas giant

The wreckage of the second Death Star – Hovering above Endor

Coruscant – The galactic capital full of towering skyscrapers and speeders

This marks a major leap in interactivity. By allowing guests to determine where they’re headed, Disney gives the ride new life through repeatability. No two missions need to be the same.

Reporter Scott Gustin shared the recent news, as well as new concept art, “NEW: Starting on May 22, 2026, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will introduce a new storyline featuring Mando and Grogu – and guests will be in control. After taking off from Batuu and visiting Tatooine, the crew will CHOOSE their next destination: Bespin, Endor, or Coruscant.”

A New Mission: Bounty Hunting with Mando and Grogu

The updated plot centers around a bounty mission orchestrated by fan-favorite Hondo Ohnaka. A deal between ex-Imperials and pirates has gone sideways on Tatooine, and riders are called in to track them across the galaxy. Luckily, you’re not alone — Mando and Grogu are along for the ride.

This storyline is completely separate from the upcoming feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which also releases on May 22, 2026. But the timing is no coincidence — Disney’s tying the film and attraction launch together to build buzz across platforms.

Engineers Get Some Love (and Grogu)

The engineer role — historically the least popular of the three crew positions — is getting a major upgrade. Now, engineers can interact directly with Grogu during the mission. These interactions will influence story beats in real time, giving players a reason to actually want to be in the back of the ship.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and ILM

Disney has teamed up with Industrial Light & Magic and Epic Games to bring next-level visuals to the attraction. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5 — the same tech used to film The Mandalorian — the environments you’ll travel through will feel far more immersive, dynamic, and cinematic than ever before.

Expect seamless transitions, highly detailed worlds, and responses that adjust based on your crew’s decisions.

The Future of Star Wars in the Parks?

This update could signal the beginning of more modular and evolving attractions across Disney parks — especially within the Star Wars universe. With a flexible, digital platform in place and a massive galaxy to explore, Smugglers Run may be on track to evolve seasonally or with future film and Disney+ tie-ins.

As Star Wars continues to expand, Disney seems poised to deliver deeper connections and higher guest engagement with experiences that grow over time. And with The Mandalorian and Grogu leading the charge, this is one update Star Wars fans won’t want to miss.