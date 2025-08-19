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Disney Removes All Dining Reservations; Only Walk-Ins Accepted

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A robot in Oga's Cantina in Disneyland Resort's Galaxy's Edge. Disney Star Wars attraction

Credit: Disney

Disneyland Park has updated the way guests can experience one of its most popular Star Wars-themed destinations. Effective today, Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will no longer accept new reservations, instead offering walk-up availability through a traditional standby queue. Guests who already have reservations will still be honored.

Oga's Cantina Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

The End of Reservations

The change marks a significant shift for the immersive cantina experience, which has long been a sought-after dining spot for fans visiting Disneyland. Oga’s Cantina, known for its themed cocktails, intergalactic ambiance, and lively Star Wars soundtrack, previously allowed guests to secure their spot through advanced reservations, often requiring booking weeks in advance.

Now, guests hoping to visit the cantina will need to plan for standby wait times, which may fluctuate depending on park attendance. Disney has not provided a specific reason for the policy change, but walk-up availability may allow for more spontaneous visits and reduce the administrative burden of managing reservations.

The transition will not affect guests who already hold existing reservations, ensuring that anyone who booked ahead retains their experience. This adjustment also aligns with Disneyland’s broader efforts to streamline guest experiences and adapt to changing attendance patterns post-pandemic.

Disney park guests enjoying drinks at Oga's Cantina
Credit: Disney

A Unique Kind of Bar

Oga’s Cantina continues to offer its unique Star Wars-themed environment, featuring drinks like the Fuzzy Tauntaun, Bespin Fizz, and Blue Bantha, along with music curated by DJ R-3X. Guests entering the cantina can still expect the same immersive interactivity that has made it a fan favorite since opening.

For visitors planning a trip to Galaxy’s Edge, the new standby system emphasizes flexibility: arrive early, check in with cast members, and be prepared for variable wait times. Disney encourages fans to plan accordingly and consider exploring other Star Wars experiences in the park while waiting for a chance to step inside Oga’s Cantina.

This move highlights Disneyland’s ongoing balancing act between preserving the magic of highly themed experiences and managing accessibility for large crowds. With Oga’s Cantina now operating on a walk-up basis, Star Wars enthusiasts can still enjoy the intergalactic vibes—though now with a bit more spontaneity required.

in Disneyland Resort, Featured

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

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