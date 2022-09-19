Universal “Bullied” Into Permanently Closing Experience

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its many thrilling attractions and experiences.
Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many iconic rides, including the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and many more. In addition, the highly-anticipated Epic Universe is just a couple of years away from opening.
Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of one of its biggest seasonal celebrations– Halloween Horror Nights— at Universal Studios Florida and the event is bringing in thousands of visitors every night as they look to take in the haunts of many themed haunted houses, scare zones, and much more.
However, many fans were upset by an experience they saw at Halloween Horror Nights involving NFTs.
@What_Shaw-Says shared a photo on Twitter and asked if it was okay to “still bully companies” to get this removed.
Absolutely not. #HHN31 can we still bully companies? It's September of 2022 @UniversalORL should be well aware of how detrimental NFTs are to the environment. #GreenIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/NyCdyjyg5G
— 🍹🎃 Samhain Shaw-ker 🎃🍹 (@What_Shaw_Says) September 16, 2022
Following the backlash received online, Universal Orlando Resort Team Members were spotted taking down the QR code boxes for Guests to collect the NFT.
User @EthanHershaft shared the video on Twitter.
So it looks like they are taking down the NFTs!@UniversalORL @HorrorNightsORL #HHN31 pic.twitter.com/v6QNvNEq38
— The Eth-her (@EthanHershaft) September 17, 2022
There has been no official word from Universal Orlando on the removal of these offerings or if something may be coming in their place.
More On Halloween Horror Nights
The premier event of the Halloween season is currently taking place at Universal Studios Florida.
There are a total of 10 haunted houses– with The Weeknd, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide already previously announced– as well as two entertainment shows and five scare zones.
Haunted Houses
- The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare
- Halloween
- The Horrors of Blumhouse
- Universal Monsters: Legends Collide
- Spirits of the Coven
- Bugs: Eaten Alive
- Fiesta de Chupacabras
- Hellblock Horror
- Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake
- Descendents of Destruction
Entertainment Shows
- Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire
- Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale
Scare Zones
- Horrors of Halloween
- Scarecrow: Cursed Soil
- Sweet Revenge
- Graveyard: Deadly Unrest
- Conjure the Dark
Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets are also available.
All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.
What do you think of this removal by Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments.