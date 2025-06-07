Think Twice Before Visiting Disney World or Disneyland Until 2030

Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be complete as long as there is imagination left in the world. Nearly 70 years later, that philosophy still guides Disney’s parks. Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are undergoing massive transformations, with new lands and attractions in development — and a whole lot of construction along the way.

Disney is embarking on a transformative journey across its U.S. parks, introducing expansive new lands and major attractions. However, this ambitious evolution brings with it a series of construction projects that may impact the guest experience. Visitors planning trips to Orlando or Southern California between now and 2030 should be prepared for major disruptions, including temporary closures, rerouted pathways, and noise and visual disturbances.

Magic Kingdom’s Major Overhaul

At Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, a significant expansion is underway with the creation of Piston Peak National Park, a Cars-themed land inspired by the Pixar universe. The new land promises immersive theming around Radiator Springs and the scenic mountain terrain featured in the films. To make room for this, Disney will close Rivers of America, Liberty Square Riverboat, and Tom Sawyer Island starting July 7, 2025, marking the end of several classic attractions.

While no official opening date has been confirmed, industry estimates place the debut around 2028, meaning guests will face disruptions here for years to come. This will be a major adjustment since Rivers of America has long been a tranquil escape and a classic part of Magic Kingdom’s charm.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed for a comprehensive refurbishment earlier in 2025, including a complete retracking of the ride’s rails and an overhaul of the surrounding landscape. It is slated to reopen in 2026, providing a beloved thrill for guests in Frontierland during this transition period.

Simultaneously, Disney is planning a Disney Villains land in Central Florida, expected to debut closer to 2030. This new area will reportedly feature villain-inspired attractions, dining, and entertainment, promising a darker, more thrilling addition to the park. Although plans are still in early stages, its eventual construction will add to the extensive work transforming Magic Kingdom over the next five years.

Animal Kingdom’s Tropical Transformation

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set for one of its biggest changes yet. The park is replacing DinoLand U.S.A. with a new themed land called Tropical Americas, inspired by the rich cultural aesthetics of Encanto and the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones. This overhaul will blend Disney’s emphasis on nature and storytelling in an entirely new way.

Construction began in early 2025 after the closure of Dino-Rama, and is expected to last several years, with the new land targeted to open in 2027. While the iconic DINOSAUR ride continues to operate for now, guests should prepare for phased closures and construction zones that will impact the park’s usual flow.

This transformation represents Disney’s commitment to refreshing less popular or aging areas with highly themed, narrative-driven experiences, though it also means some favorite attractions are being retired or reworked.

EPCOT’s Ongoing Enhancements

Of the four major parks at Walt Disney World, EPCOT faces the least construction-related disruption over the next several years. The park’s main update is the reimagining of Test Track into Test Track 3.0, which will feature new vehicles and a storyline refresh. This revamped attraction is scheduled to open by late summer 2025.

Although previously announced plans included a major redesign of Spaceship Earth and a Mary Poppins attraction for the United Kingdom Pavilion, these projects have been delayed indefinitely or shelved. EPCOT’s ongoing transformation now focuses more on smaller-scale improvements and new festival offerings, such as the expanded Food and Wine Festival experiences.

Guests visiting EPCOT will enjoy a mostly normal experience, with only occasional construction noise and minor detours as the park continues to evolve at a slower pace than its counterparts.

Hollywood Studios’ New Additions and Changes

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been busy adding new entertainment, including The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a live stage show, and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a character-driven interactive experience that replaced the now-closed Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy.

The biggest change, however, is the construction of a new Monsters, Inc.-themed land. This ambitious expansion will introduce Disney’s first suspended coaster, set inside the Monsters, Inc. factory. Guests will soar above the action in a high-energy attraction that promises a new thrill level for Hollywood Studios.

To make room for this, Muppet*Vision 3D and the nearby PizzeRizzo restaurant closed permanently in June 2025. This marks the end of a 34-year run for the beloved Muppet attraction, much to the dismay of longtime fans. It will also leave a relatively barren space in Grand Avenue between the rest of the park and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Construction on the Monsters, Inc. land is expected to continue through the latter half of the decade.

However, Muppet fans will see their favorites return in a new guise: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, currently themed around Aerosmith, will close in 2026 for a rapid refurbishment and reopen that same year with a Muppets overlay. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Dr. Teeth, and the Electric Mayhem will headline the new version, bringing music festival vibes to the high-speed indoor coaster.

Concept art suggests Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor may also relocate from Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland to Hollywood Studios as part of this expansion, but Disney has yet to confirm any such plans or announce a timeline for that change.

Disneyland Resort’s Expansive Projects

Over on the West Coast, Disneyland Resort is also undergoing substantial changes. Disney California Adventure Park will see the closure of Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! in early 2026 to make way for a new Avatar-themed land, a massive expansion building on Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This new Avatar area promises cutting-edge technology, immersive bioluminescent environments, and at least one major thrill ride. Construction is expected to be lengthy and could impact nearby attractions and guest circulation in California Adventure.

A Coco-inspired attraction is also planned near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier, adding another culturally rich storytelling experience to the park. This project is in early development, with few details released so far.

Avengers Campus Expansion

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is expanding with two new attractions: Avengers: Infinity Defense, a dark ride featuring a mission to help the Avengers battle cosmic threats, and Stark Flight Lab, a flight simulator-style experience showcasing Iron Man’s tech.

Work on these rides is underway, and while official opening dates have not been announced, the expansion will impact guest flow, particularly affecting the Red Car Trolley route and adjacent areas during construction.

DisneylandForward’s Long-Term Vision

DisneylandForward is a sweeping 40-year master plan to expand and modernize Disneyland Resort, aiming to add new lands, improve parking and transportation infrastructure, and increase guest capacity.

The initiative includes plans for new parking structures, a potential new hotel tower, and enhanced transportation hubs to address the resort’s ongoing crowd challenges. While these developments promise exciting new experiences for the future, the long-term construction phases may impact accessibility, aesthetics, and crowd management for many years.

What This Means for Guests

All these ambitious projects underline Disney’s commitment to innovation and storytelling, but come with a significant tradeoff: visitors to Disneyland and Walt Disney World should prepare for years of disruptions.

Expect noise, temporary ride closures, longer wait times for remaining attractions, rerouted walkways, and crowded areas near construction zones. Dining options and entertainment may also be limited or relocated during these phases.

Ultimately, the disruption will all be worth it in the end, with Disney showing huge faith in its upcoming projects. As Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro explained at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last summer, “Only Disney can create the kind of timeless experiences that entertain and inspire people of all ages, across generations and geographies. At Disney Experiences, we invest in stories that stand the test of time and bring them to life in ways that surprise our guests and fans every day.”

If a smooth and quiet Disney vacation is a priority, it may be worth postponing visits until many of these major projects wrap up, likely around 2030. However, for fans eager to witness Disney’s next evolution firsthand, brace yourself for an extended period of change.

