Disneyland Is Changing Forever After Disney Drops Multiple Expansion Bombshells, Third Park Rumored

Disneyland has announced some major news regarding expansion plans that include Avatar, Coco, and so much more. But could this also mean that Disney is secretly planning to open up a third gate in California?

Disneyland Confirms New Expansions, but Could This Mean a Third Gate?

It started with a bridge.

Disneyland fans are used to change—new rides, re-themed attractions, seasonal overlays. But this announcement feels different. It began with plans for a new parking structure and pedestrian bridge, but what followed wasn’t just infrastructure—it was something that sent the Disney community into a frenzy.

Why are fans suddenly convinced that Disneyland isn’t just expanding—but preparing to launch an entirely new third theme park?

New Transportation Hub Sets the Stage

In what Disney describes as a “foundational step,” Disneyland Resort will break ground in fall 2026 on a massive transportation and arrival project on the east side of the resort. Located on part of the current Manchester cast member lot, this new structure will include:

6,000+ parking spaces

Dedicated shuttle and rideshare areas

A new vehicle entrance from Disney Way

A pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard

Onsite security screening

But more than just easing traffic congestion, this hub is being positioned as a key access point to what Disney calls a “reimagined arrival experience.” And here’s where things get interesting.

NEW: The upcoming Avatar-themed land will be built near the Hollywood Backlot area at Disney California Adventure Park. To make way for this new experience, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will permanently close in early 2026. pic.twitter.com/sImdcXXhCm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 6, 2025

The project will streamline the guest flow to an all-new esplanade-style entry, possibly reshaping how visitors approach the parks entirely. Many believe this isn’t just about smoother logistics—it’s about redirecting attention to something new… and possibly massive.

NEW: A 6,000-space parking structure featuring a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard and a new esplanade experience is coming to Disneyland Resort. Construction will begin in fall 2026. pic.twitter.com/nJmX00OcaW — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 6, 2025

Coco and Avatar Headline the Expansion

As part of Disneyland’s latest expansion announcements—a long-term vision to expand Disneyland Resort’s footprint—two new attraction areas have been confirmed:

Coco Attraction : Slated to begin construction in fall 2025 , this vibrant ride inspired by Pixar’s beloved film will be located near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure. It will utilize space that is currently backstage.

Avatar Experience: Inspired by the world of Pandora, this experience is still in early development. It will replace Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, which will close permanently in early 2026. The Avatar-themed area will take over the Hollywood Backlot, signaling a dramatic reimagining of the park’s eastern edge.

LOCATION CONFIRMED! Disneyland Resort reveals that the first-ever attraction themed to Pixar's "Coco" will be near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park. https://t.co/P1sZTvxcgd pic.twitter.com/mSXeMmwodV — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 6, 2025

These additions, alongside planned expansions to Avengers Campus, seem to confirm what Disney has long promised: Disney California Adventure is about to grow in scale and ambition.

But… What If It’s More Than That?

Despite these confirmed expansions, fan theories are swirling—and fast.

With Coco entrance being where the Parade gate is today blocks the entrance to the DCA portion of the Disneyland Forward expansion space. I 100% believe that the DCA and DL plots for expansion is for Disneyland's 3rd Theme Park and not for expansion of the existing parks. pic.twitter.com/ImLAwAg2vu — RyanTheme Park (@Ryanthemepark) June 6, 2025

One viral post on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out a potential obstruction in the Disneyland Forward blueprints. According to the user, “With Coco entrance being where the Parade gate is today [it] blocks the entrance to the DCA portion of the Disneyland Forward expansion space.” The takeaway? What Disney is publicly calling “expansion” might actually be land designated for something far bigger: a brand-new, third theme park.

This would not be entirely unprecedented. For years, Disneyland Forward has been described as a framework for “flexible zoning.” But what if that flexibility was always intended to carve out space for a park that stands on its own?

Why a Third Theme Park Makes Sense Now

Between the surging demand at Disney Parks post-pandemic and the ongoing success of intellectual properties like Coco, Avatar, and Marvel, the timing feels right. Disneyland Resort currently pulls in tens of millions of guests annually, but still operates with just two theme parks—unlike Walt Disney World, which boasts four.

By introducing a third gate, Disneyland could:

Alleviate crowding in Disneyland and California Adventure

Unlock entirely new storytelling universes

Expand hotel, retail, and dining infrastructure

Attract global tourism and boost the Southern California economy

And with Walt Disney Imagineering recently ramping up large-scale project hires and development plans through the 2030s, the idea no longer seems so far-fetched.

What’s Next for Disneyland?

Disney has not commented on third park rumors, and it’s unlikely they will anytime soon. But as construction begins in 2025 and 2026, every blueprint, bridge, and backstage change will be closely watched by fans and insiders alike.

After all, Disneyland has always been “a work of love,” as Walt Disney himself said. But this time, love might be coming in the form of a third park—one that fans have dreamed of for decades.

Is this the beginning of something bigger than we’ve ever seen before in Anaheim?

Time—and perhaps a few more bridge permits—will tell.