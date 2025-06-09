Change of Plans: Two Retired Disney Rides Could Be Making a Comeback

Disney fans are a passionate bunch. When something disappears—especially an attraction they grew up with—they don’t just let it go quietly. That’s exactly what we’re seeing right now, as Disney finds itself under pressure to revive some beloved, now-retired experiences that still hold a firm grip on the hearts of parkgoers.

Recently, chatter has been ramping up around a few specific attractions. Whether it’s because of recent closures or renewed interest thanks to box office success, the fan momentum is building—and Disney might not be able to ignore it much longer.

Muppet*Vision 3-D: Gone, But Maybe Not for Long?

This one is still fresh. Muppet*Vision 3-D officially closed its doors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios just this past weekend, and fans wasted no time firing up the rumor mill. While Disney hasn’t made any official announcements, many believe the show might not be gone for good.

All eyes are now turning to the Sunset Showcase Theater. It’s currently housing a Disney Villains-themed show, but that space has always been a bit of a revolving door for temporary entertainment. With the announcement that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be reimagined with a Muppets theme, fans are connecting the dots: could Muppet*Vision 3-D return as part of this new Muppet takeover?

If that ends up happening, it would feel like a full-circle moment. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang could take over both a thrill ride and a theater, finally giving the Muppets the proper spotlight they deserve in the parks.

Stitch’s Great Escape! …Will Stitch Finally Get His Redemption?

Let’s be honest—Stitch’s Great Escape! didn’t exactly have the smoothest run. The attraction at Magic Kingdom was always a bit divisive, and its closure didn’t cause the same kind of uproar we’re seeing with Muppet*Vision 3-D. But now? Fans are starting to talk.

Why? Because Disney’s new Lilo & Stitch live-action film was a surprise box office smash. The lovable blue alien is back in the public eye, and Disney would be missing a big opportunity if they didn’t use that momentum to create something Stitch-related in the parks.

We’re not saying Stitch’s Great Escape! in its exact form needs to return. The chili dog breath and shoulder restraints were… a choice. But a new, reimagined Stitch attraction? That feels like a win. Especially in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, which is currently in need of a fresh, family-friendly experience to round out the land’s next era, which is already underway.

The Bigger Picture

Both of these potential revivals tie into something bigger: Disney’s current balancing act between moving forward and honoring its past. It’s no secret that park fans love nostalgia. But they also want quality, creativity, and storytelling that reflects what they love about Disney today.

Bringing back Muppet*Vision 3-D in a fresh way alongside a Muppets-themed coaster, or using Stitch’s rising popularity to give him a proper attraction, would strike that perfect balance. It wouldn’t be just about reviving old rides—it’d be about giving these beloved characters the treatment they deserve.

Will Disney listen? Time will tell. But based on the noise fans are making, they’re definitely going to have to address it—one way or another.