Secret Character Experience Coming to EPCOT, But There’s a Catch

Disney is no stranger to rewarding its loyal fans—but this summer, Annual Passholders are in for something extra special. As part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days 2025, Walt Disney World is introducing a rare and exclusive character meet-and-greet that will only be available for a limited time. And here’s the kicker—it’s only for Passholders.

From June 9 through July 31, 2025, Annual Passholders can head to EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion to experience a brand-new, members-only character greeting. It’s happening at Der Teddybar, a charming location tucked away inside the pavilion that often gets overlooked by casual guests. But not this summer.

A Perk You Won’t Want to Miss

This isn’t your standard character meet-and-greet. Disney is calling it a chance to meet a “beloved Disney pal,” but they’re keeping the exact identity of the character a mystery for now. The fact that they’re being this secretive only adds to the buzz. Speculation is already running wild—could it be Duffy the Disney Bear? Or maybe a rarely-seen character from EPCOT’s history?

Whoever it is, the opportunity is limited. This character greeting will run daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and yes—lines are expected to fill up fast. It’s being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so Passholders hoping to snag a photo and a hug should plan to arrive early.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Character meet-and-greets are a staple of the Disney experience, but it’s not every day that you get access to one that’s exclusive to Annual Passholders. Disney occasionally rolls out Passholder-only perks, like early merchandise access or magnet giveaways, but this is different. It’s a real, live in-park experience that you won’t find listed on the My Disney Experience app for regular guests.

This kind of limited-time offering adds major value to having a pass—especially for those who visit the parks often and are always looking for something new. And let’s be honest, with Disney experimenting more and more with hard-ticketed events and upcharges, it’s refreshing to see something that feels like a true thank-you to the people who come back time and time again.

What You Need to Know Before You Go

If you’re a Passholder and want to take part in this experience, you’ll need to show proof. That means having your valid Annual Pass handy, whether it’s in the form of your card, MagicBand, MagicBand+, or your Disney MagicMobile pass on your phone. You’ll also need to bring a government-issued photo ID.

While you’re at EPCOT, don’t be surprised if you see fellow Passholders making a beeline for the Germany Pavilion early in the day. Disney has made it clear that demand could be high, and with no virtual queue or reservation system in place, this is one of those old-school Disney experiences where showing up early really is your best bet.

What Makes This Location Unique

Hosting the event at Der Teddybar is a charming choice. This cozy spot in the Germany Pavilion is normally known for its plush toys and classic teddy bears. It’s not typically a place you’d expect to find a character meet-and-greet, which makes this all the more intriguing. The quaint, storybook backdrop of the pavilion is sure to make for some memorable photo ops.

It also ties into the whimsical nature of EPCOT’s World Showcase—where each pavilion offers its own little slice of culture and character. With so much construction and change happening around EPCOT lately, this feels like a welcome nod to the park’s slower-paced, more immersive experiences.

V.I.Passholder Days Keep Getting Better

This summer-long celebration has been all about giving a little extra pixie dust to Disney World’s most loyal guests. V.I.Passholder Days 2025 has already brought exclusive snacks, merch, and even reserved lounge spaces, but the addition of this character greeting might be the most exciting offering yet.

Passholders often feel like they get left out of the fun when compared to those with special event tickets or Disney Vacation Club perks. But this summer, Disney is clearly making an effort to deliver unique experiences tailored just for them—and not something that’s recycled or half-baked.

How Long Will It Last?

Just like summer itself, this experience is fleeting. The meet-and-greet runs from June 9 through July 31, 2025. That’s just under two months, and given how fast word spreads in the Disney community, it wouldn’t be surprising to see long lines forming daily—especially on weekends or days with high Passholder turnout.

If this turns out to be a hit, Disney could potentially look at offering similar experiences in the future. But for now, this is a limited-time, one-of-a-kind opportunity. And for Passholders who pride themselves on experiencing every bit of magic the parks have to offer, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Final Thoughts

Disney World is packed with magic all year long, but moments like this—rare, exclusive, and delightfully mysterious—are what keep the most dedicated fans coming back again and again. Whether you’re hoping to add to your photo collection, meet a character you haven’t seen in years, or just feel like part of an exclusive club, this new meet-and-greet is worth the trip.

So dust off your MagicBand, plan your visit to EPCOT, and get ready to meet a surprise Disney pal at Der Teddybar. Just don’t wait too long—once July 31 rolls around, this special summer treat will disappear, just like any good fairy tale.