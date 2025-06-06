Controversial Florida Theme Park Starts Handing Out Free Alcohol to Guests

Good news, parkgoers – the free beer initiative has returned to SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld may be best known for its roller coasters, killer whales, and interactive animal experiences, but every year there’s another staple that keeps guests coming back to the park: beer.

Related: Is SeaWorld Getting Rid of Its Killer Whales?

Like the majority of Orlando’s theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando – which has proven controversial in recent years for its use of marine mammals for entertainment and what many perceive as sliding quality standards amid soaring price increases – sells alcoholic beverages. Unlike Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, however, it has a history of giving some of these drinks to guests for free thanks to its previous owners, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which would give out samples of its beer.

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando can pick up one complimentary, 7-ounce beer at the Waterway Grill per visit. Passholders can pick up two per day.

These drinks will be available from 12 p.m. until an hour before the park closes. To grab your free drink, you’ll need to be over the age of 21 and provide valid ID. SeaWorld has also said that it will refuse service to anyone who “appears to be intoxicated.”

The park is also running happy hour promotions. From park opening to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays, Flamecraft Bar will allow guests to purchase one full-priced draft beer or frozen cocktail and get a second for just $5. Meanwhile, Glacier Bar and Waterway Bar will both offer buy one, get a second for $5 deals on full-priced draft beers or cocktails every Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to park closing.

SeaWorld has yet to announce an end date for its free beer promotion.