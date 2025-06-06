Home » Theme Parks » SeaWorld

Controversial Florida Theme Park Starts Handing Out Free Alcohol to Guests

Posted on by Chloe James 1 Comment
Woman and man drinking beer at SeaWorld

Credit: SeaWorld

Good news, parkgoers – the free beer initiative has returned to SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld may be best known for its roller coasters, killer whales, and interactive animal experiences, but every year there’s another staple that keeps guests coming back to the park: beer.

A sea lion on a rock by a pool at SeaWorld Orlando
Credit: SeaWorld

Like the majority of Orlando’s theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando – which has proven controversial in recent years for its use of marine mammals for entertainment and what many perceive as sliding quality standards amid soaring price increases – sells alcoholic beverages. Unlike Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, however, it has a history of giving some of these drinks to guests for free thanks to its previous owners, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which would give out samples of its beer.

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando can pick up one complimentary, 7-ounce beer at the Waterway Grill per visit. Passholders can pick up two per day.

Woman and man clinking drinks in front of sharks at SeaWorld
Credit: SeaWorld

These drinks will be available from 12 p.m. until an hour before the park closes. To grab your free drink, you’ll need to be over the age of 21 and provide valid ID. SeaWorld has also said that it will refuse service to anyone who “appears to be intoxicated.”

The park is also running happy hour promotions. From park opening to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays, Flamecraft Bar will allow guests to purchase one full-priced draft beer or frozen cocktail and get a second for just $5. Meanwhile, Glacier Bar and Waterway Bar will both offer buy one, get a second for $5 deals on full-priced draft beers or cocktails every Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to park closing.

SeaWorld has yet to announce an end date for its free beer promotion.

A vibrant roller coaster at the theme park SeaWorld features yellow, purple, and blue tracks twisting against a clear sky at sunset. Filled with passengers, some with arms raised, they experience the thrill and challenge of a steep climb and sharp turns. Palm trees are visible in the background.
Credit: SeaWorld

Other than free beer, there’s more to look forward to at SeaWorld Orlando in 2025. The park recently debuted Expedition Odyssey, a first-of-its-kind Arctic adventure that combines innovative technology with real-world footage and up-close encounters with Arctic wildlife. While the attraction had a bumpy opening after initial delays and an incident in which a guest was apparently struck by a broken sign, it has received relatively positive reviews from parkgoers.

SeaWorld Orlando is also debuting a new drone show as part of its Summer Spectacular event. The display – which kicks off tomorrow, June 7 – will take place above SeaWorld’s lake and feature hundreds of synchronized drones.

Will you be visiting SeaWorld Orlando this summer?

