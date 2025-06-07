Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Royal Family Takes “Magical” Birthday Vacation to Disneyland

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Eva Miller Leave a comment
Disneyland Park Entrance with Minnie Mouse Flower Design at this Disney Park entrance.

Credit: Disneyland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently whisked their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, away for a memorable trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The family spent two days enjoying the magic of the iconic theme park, which Markle affectionately described as “two days of pure joy” in a heartwarming Instagram video.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie stand in front of a castle adorned with Disneyland70 decor.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

A Royal Vacation

In the video montage, the family could be seen riding classic Disneyland attractions, meeting beloved characters, and celebrating their youngest child, Lilibet’s, fourth birthday. The birthday celebration included a special cake inspired by The Little Mermaid, further adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

However, the trip holds a special significance for Harry beyond just a family outing. The visit to Disneyland was a sentimental one, as it served as a full-circle moment for the Duke of Sussex. Harry had visited Walt Disney World in Florida as a child in 1993, accompanied by his mother, Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince William. The royal family enjoyed a private day at the park, with Harry later recalling that it was one of his most cherished memories with his late mother.

@extra_tv

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took kids Archie and Lilibet to experience the Disneyland magic for Lili’s 4th birthday! ✨ (🎥: meghan) #meghanmarkle #princeharry #princesslilibet #princearchie #sussex #disneyland #royalfamily

♬ original sound – ExtraTV

A Tribute to Diana

By taking his own children to Disneyland, Harry paid tribute to the joyous times he shared with Princess Diana. It also marked an emotional connection between his past and present, allowing him to share the magic of Disney with his family while honoring his mother’s memory. Many fans found this moment to be especially meaningful.

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park
Credit: Disney

As the family’s visit to Disneyland reflects, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to create special moments for their children, blending joyful family traditions with meaningful personal connections. The trip not only provided a fun-filled celebration of Lilibet’s birthday but also served as a reminder of the power of family bonds, love, and shared memories.

What do you think about this royal visit? Let us know in the comments below!

in Disneyland Resort

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Be the first to comment!