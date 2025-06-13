Problematic Disney World Location Deemed Hazardous, Roped off From Guests

A troublesome part of Walt Disney World is now off limits.

Over the years, each of Disney World’s four theme parks has changed significantly, though EPCOT looks especially different from how it did on opening day. While EPCOT’s core focus and message remain true in 2025, there’s now a lot more to explore, discover, and enjoy at the park.

EPCOT’s multi-year transformation was officially completed in 2024 with the opening of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, which serves as a central hub for various events and park entertainment. As part of this years-long overhaul, EPCOT also received new lands, such as World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature.

While EPCOT’s transformation has been “complete” for some time now, Disney is still working out some kinks, specifically with the lighting system inside World Celebration Gardens.

Work is continuing on EPCOT’s ill-fated in-ground lighting installation, with a large portion of the area now roped off from guests. BlogMickey now reports that Disney World has essentially walled off this entire area from guests as work continues to address this issue. Several lighting strips have been covered up, posing a potential safety hazard for visitors.

This area of the park was intended to come to life at night, equipped with bright and colorful lighting systems. For a while, EPCOT’s new lighting package worked, but problems quickly arose.

For the last year, the in-ground lighting has failed to work properly or at all, turning one of EPCOT’s most exciting new elements into a disappointment. Reports indicate the in-ground lighting has popped up over the last months as the actual mortar has deteriorated.

It’s unclear what exactly Disney plans on doing with the in-ground lighting system, so guests will simply have to keep their eyes peeled for future updates.

In other news, EPCOT recently welcomed a brand-new bar/lounge, GEO-82. Named to reference the year EPCOT opened, GEO-82 offers small bites and mixed drinks. The new location is for adults only, making it an ideal getaway for older guests looking for a great way to end their day at EPCOT.

