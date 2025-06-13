Pixar Returns to Italy with Gatto, A Cat’s Journey of Friendship

Pixar fans, get ready to head back to Italy! At the Annecy Animation Festival, Disney Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced their newest film, Gatto. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027. Directed by Enrico Casarosa (Luca), this story promises to be a vibrant, heartfelt adventure with a little feline mischief.

The Story of Gatto

The film follows Nero, a sleek black cat who finds himself in deep trouble with a feline mob boss (yes, you read that right—a mob boss cat). To escape his debts, Nero ends up living with Maya, a free-spirited street artist who takes him in against his will. Together, they form an unlikely friendship, all while Nero searches for his true purpose.

Expect breathtaking Italian vistas, quirky characters, and a story that’ll tug at your heartstrings while keeping you laughing.

Back to Italy with Enrico Casarosa

If you loved the sun-soaked charm of Luca (2021), you’re in for a treat. Director Enrico Casarosa is back to bring his signature style to Gatto. Casarosa, known for his beautiful short film La Luna (2011) and his work on classics like Ratatouille (2007) and Up (2009), has a knack for creating visually stunning worlds filled with heartfelt stories.

This time, he’s drawing inspiration from Venice, Italy, blending its iconic canals and architecture with Pixar’s unique storytelling.

A Stylish Twist

What makes Gatto even more exciting is its visual style. Pixar hinted at a hand-painted aesthetic, breaking away from their usual CGI perfection. Think lush, painterly vibes that’ll make every frame look like a work of art. It’s a bold choice, and fans are already buzzing about the possibilities.

The Cat Comparisons

It’s hard not to notice some similarities between Gatto and last year’s indie darling Flow (2024), which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Flow also featured a black cat in a leading role, and fans online were quick to point this out.

But while Flow was a moody, artistic journey in a flooded world, Gatto looks like it’ll be a brighter, more whimsical tale about friendship and self-discovery. There’s room for all kinds of cat stories, right?

Mark Your Calendars

Pixar’s Gatto is set to pounce into theaters in 2027, and it already feels like it’ll be one for the ages. With Casarosa at the helm, a daring new art style, and a quirky story packed with charm, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

So, who’s ready to meet Nero and Maya? Let the countdown to 2027 begin!