Lin-Manuel Miranda Revives Leading Role in ‘Hamilton’ Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to his roots last night on Saturday Night Live, stepping back into Alexander Hamilton’s iconic overcoat for a historical-meets-hilarious sketch.

The celebrated composer, lyricist, and original star of Hamilton helped recreate the Founding Fathers’ signing of the Declaration of Independence—only to be hilariously interrupted by a time-traveling Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson), who had some strong opinions about how long he should be allowed to stay in power.

A Hamilton Homecoming

For longtime Hamilton fans, seeing Miranda back in character was an unexpected delight. Since its Broadway debut in 2015, the smash-hit musical has continued to captivate audiences, particularly through its Hamilton pro-shot on Disney+, which has introduced millions of viewers to Miranda’s visionary take on America’s founding.

With its blend of hip-hop, history, and innovative storytelling, Hamilton remains one of Disney+’s most popular offerings, consistently ranking among the platform’s most-streamed musicals. The special recording of the Tony-winning show—featuring the original Broadway cast—has only further cemented its cultural impact, keeping Miranda’s version of Alexander Hamilton alive for new generations of fans.

From Broadway to Disney

Beyond Hamilton, Miranda has become an integral part of the Disney family, composing music for hit films like Moana and the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King. His work on Moana, particularly the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go,” earned widespread acclaim and continues to be a favorite among Disney fans.

With Mufasa set to explore the origins of The Lion King’s beloved ruler, Miranda’s signature musical style is expected to bring an emotional depth to the anticipated prequel.

Miranda’s return to Hamilton, even in a comedic setting, reignited excitement among fans who have followed his journey from Broadway innovator to Hollywood powerhouse. His SNL appearance not only reminded audiences of the musical’s enduring legacy but also showcased his talent for blending history with contemporary humor—something he has mastered throughout his career.

As Miranda continues to shape modern musical storytelling, his impact on both Broadway and Disney remains undeniable. Whether he’s rapping about America’s founding fathers or composing anthems for animated epics, his influence shows no signs of slowing down.