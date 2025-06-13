Toy Story 5 Adds New Character to the Toy Box: LilyPad

Pixar made headlines earlier today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival with a major announcement, with Toy Story fans buzzing. During a presentation by Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, the studio confirmed that Toy Story 5 will feature a new character: a sleek, interactive tablet, LilyPad.
But LilyPad isn’t just another toy; she’s Bonnie’s new favorite, and more importantly, the film’s main antagonist.
LilyPad: A Villain for the Digital Age
LilyPad is a high-tech tablet with endless entertainment at her digital fingertips, games, videos, learning apps, and more. Unlike the handmade toys Bonnie once cherished, LilyPad offers instant engagement with no need for imagination, friends, or storytelling. It’s a toy that doesn’t require other toys at all.
This sets up the film’s central conflict: the classic toys, led by Woody and Buzz Lightyear, are cast aside as Bonnie becomes increasingly absorbed in screen time. What begins as jealousy and confusion among the toys soon reveals a larger concern: Bonnie is growing more distant, less creative, and isolated.
Pixar is using this new character to tap into a very real modern challenge: the effects of excessive screen time on children’s development and relationships. With LilyPad positioned as the villain, the film will likely explore how even the most well-intentioned technology can become harmful when it replaces real-world interaction, imagination, and emotional connection.
Redemption on the Horizon?
A Look at Pixar’s Expanding Future
In addition to Toy Story 5, Pete Docter announced a brand-new Pixar original titled Gatto, set to premiere in summer 2027. Few details were shared, but early concept art teased a visually rich world and an all-new cast of characters.
The packed presentation left audiences at Annecy thrilled and reminded fans everywhere that Pixar continues to evolve, challenge, and tell stories that resonate far beyond the screen.