Adults-Only Space Finally Premieres at Disney World Florida

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, GEO-82 officially opened its doors to EPCOT guests. The Spaceship Earth-themed lounge is exclusively available to guests 21 and older, making it one of the only adults-only spaces at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney Imagineering first announced plans to build GEO-82 at D23 Expo 2024. The bar is located on the second floor of the Spaceship Earth post-show area, in a space once home to a Siemens lounge (the former sponsor of several Disney Parks attractions). Named after the geodesic sphere of the iconic EPCOT attraction and the year the second Central Florida Disney park opened, GEO-82 features internationally-inspired small bites and upscale craft cocktails like the Clarified New York Sour and the Brown Butter Old Fashioned.

Earlier this week, EPCOT removed two pine trees from the Dreamers Point area in World Celebration. They had framed the Walt the Dreamer statue since it debuted in 2023, but their height caused a problem for the GEO-82 lounge. The trees blocked the second-story windows, disrupting the view of the Luminous The Symphony of Us fireworks over the World Showcase Lagoon. GEO-82 offers a premium Fireworks Experiences package with hand-selected champagne, exclusive cocktails, small bites, and desserts, making the trees a major hindrance for high-paying customers.

On Wednesday, the official Walt Disney World Resort Instagram page shared this video welcoming guests to GEO-82 on opening day:

Advance reservations are highly recommended for GEO-82. Space at the adults-only lounge is extremely limited, and reservations have consistently been selling out when they drop 60 days in advance.

Later this year, a more family-friendly lounge will join the plethora of dining options at Walt Disney World Resort. The Beak and the Barrel, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, will premiere in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park in late 2025. Reservations are not yet available, so stay tuned for booking information!

