New $100 Add-on Debuts at Disney World Following Wave of Price Hikes

A pricey new item just dropped at one of Walt Disney World’s fanciest locations.

Related: Mass Disney Park Ride Breakdowns, Explained

Guests have a lot to look forward to when visiting Disney World. For many, the main draw of the parks are their collection of classic dark rides, thrilling roller coasters, immersive lands, and entertaining live shows. Guests will find the most to do at Magic Kingdom, Disney World’s oldest and most popular park, though this isn’t to say there isn’t magic to be found elsewhere.

While guests have their choice of four theme parks, they can also check out Disney World’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, each offering its own slides, pools, and relaxing areas.

However, those hoping to do some serious shopping and dining are in luck too, with Disney World featuring its own outdoor mall and recreational area called Disney Springs. Here, visitors will find all kinds of name-brand stores and eateries, with one of Disney Spring’s most infamous restaurants expanding its menu in a bold, exciting, and expensive way.

The Edison Adds $100 Appetizer to Menu in Disney Springs

Related: Barren Animal Kingdom Desperately Needs a ‘Lion King’ Land

The Edison is one of many restaurants found at Disney Springs, though none offer a dining experience quite like what is found here. Offering a blend of contemporary American cuisine along a 1920s-inspired backdrop, The Edison lets patrons start the day, or end the night, the right way.

Recently, The Edison welcomed a brand-new appetizer, angeled eggs. An upscale, more sophisticated take on deviled eggs, The Edison’s new angeled eggs come with a crispy potato cake and a helping of caviar.

Angeled eggs are typically a more healthy alternative to regular deviled egged, which The Edison already features on its menu for $15. This new appetizer comes with a hefty price tag of $100.

Of course, the biggest difference here is the caviar, which is likely the culprit behind the large jump in price.

The Edison is known for its food, but it also has a reputation of being one of Disney World’s “fancier” restaurants. Diners are expected to abide by The Edison’s dress code, which prohibits items like caps, flip flops, and tank tops.

This pricey new item is likely geared toward those looking to spice up their dining while in Disney, though it’s hardly the only way the resort has gotten more expensive. In recent months, guests have seen all kinds of price increases hit Walt Disney World. One of the biggest hits came earlier this year when Disney announced the return of its annual Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. While this spooky event is always pricey, tickets for 2025’s party are especially costly.

Tickets for this year’s event run between $119-$229. The top number represents an increase of $30 over 2024 dates.

As we mentioned earlier, The Edison is one of dozens of places guests can grab a bite while at Disney Springs. Some of the most popular restaurants and eateries include Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ which serves up classic comfort food, Morimoto Asia, an Asian fusion restaurant helmed by chef Masaharu Morimoto, and Chicken Guy, a fast-food fried tender joint from Guy Fieri.

In between dining and drinking, guests can also do some shopping. Disney Springs is home to both large chains and unique destinations, giving patrons a nice blend of shopping experiences. Some of the biggest brands featured at Disney Springs include LEGO Harley Davidson, COACH, Coca-Cola, Levi’s and Fabletics.

Guests can catch a bus to Disney Springs or walk if they are staying at select Walt Disney World hotels. Admission to Disney Springs is free.

What is your favorite restaurant in Walt Disney World?