EPCOT Removes Walt Disney Tribute To Build a New Bar

Walt Disney World Resort recently removed part of a tribute to its founder to improve sightlines from an upcoming adults-only lounge at EPCOT. The area, known as Dreamers Point, debuted in the World Celebration neighborhood in December 2023.

Dreamers Point, including a statue of Walt Disney, came to fruition as part of the Future World overhaul at EPCOT. It’s at the heart of the World Celebration neighborhood, a serene getaway sitting steps from Spaceship Earth. The debut of “Walt the Dreamer” signaled the end of years of construction that brought new EPCOT offerings like Connections Cafe, Communicore Hall, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Journey to Water, Inspired by Moana.

But there’s still something new on its way to EPCOT: the GEO-82 lounge, an adults-only bar inspired by Spaceship Earth. Located in the former Siemens lounge space on the second floor of the Spaceship Earth post-show area, GEO-82 will offer upscale cocktails like the Brown Butter Old Fashioned and internationally-inspired small bites like Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau. It officially opens on June 4, 2025, and reservations are available now, though tough to come by.

It seems that as part of the finishing touches on GEO-82, EPCOT decided to remove two large pine trees that have framed the Walt the Dreamer statue at Dreamers Point. BlogMickey reported that the trees were missing on June 2, days before GEO-82 is scheduled to open.

The trees blocked some of the windows looking out from GEO-82. The lounge offers a pricey “Fireworks Experience,” promising unforgettable views of EPCOT’s Luminous The Symphony of Us fireworks alongside hand-selected champagne, event-exclusive cocktails, desserts, and small bites.

Luminous The Symphony of Us lights up the skies over the World Showcase Lagoon, meaning the two pine trees directly blocked the fireworks view from the second-floor Spaceship Earth lounge. It’s assumed that this was the reason they were removed.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t issued a public statement about the recent removal of the Dreamers Point trees.

