The Latest Supreme Court Decision Could Force Disney to Fire Even More Cast Members

In March, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sought to end a program that began under the Biden Administration. The program allowed immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) who entered the country legally to live and work in America while their asylum cases were being heard. After Noem’s decree, a judge in Boston temporarily halted the removal of those immigrants while the case went through the court system.

Last week, this case reached the Supreme Court, and in a 7-2 decision, the court allowed the Trump Administration to remove the protective status of nearly 500,000 in the CHNV program. Those immigrants have now lost the legal right to work in the United States.

Immigration advocates fear that this ruling could also apply to another 500,000 immigrants who are in the country under a similar program that is meant for people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and children from Central America.

Besides just losing their right to work in America, many advocates fear that many of these people become immediate targets for ICE to remove them from the country.

In a separate case that reached the Supreme Court two weeks ago, the high court allowed the Trump Administration to remove the protective status of 350,000 Venezuelans seeking political asylum in this country.

As a result of that Supreme Court decision, Disney World was forced to place 45 cast members on unpaid leave after the workers lost their Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Those employees had 30 days to produce new, valid work authorization to keep their jobs at Walt Disney World.

This puts those cast members in a bit of a catch-22. They lost their TPS, which took away their ability to obtain work, and without a job, they are unable to remain in the country and could face immediate deportation despite having a job that they lost when they lost their TPS.

With this new Supreme Court ruling, Disney World can expect to place even more cast members on unpaid leave while they attempt to regain their legal status in the country. It is unclear how many of the 500,000 people in the CHNV program live in Central Florida, but with such a large Cuban population in the state, Cubans make up seven percent of Florida’s population, and more than 80,000 live in the Orlando/Kissimmee area, at least some of them work at Disney World.

If Disney World had such a high percentage from the last Supreme Court ruling, it stands to reason that they would also have more from this latest ruling. That means cast members who live, work, pay taxes, and have purchasing power in the community are forced to wonder how long they will be allowed to stay in the country.

Disney has not announced the latest Supreme Court decision, but as more details emerge, the company will be forced to make a more informed decision on the latest round of immigrants who have lost their protective status.