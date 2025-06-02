Over 1,000 Disney World Hotel Rooms Just Reopened — Could That Mean Lower Prices?

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to book a stay at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, now might be your best shot.

After months of refurbishment, Disney has officially reopened over 1,000 updated rooms at this fan-favorite moderate resort. And while Disney hasn’t made any bold promises about pricing shifts, the math is simple: more availability often means more chances to save — especially when paired with current discounts.

So, what’s all the buzz about? Let’s dive in.

A Fresh New Look for Port Orleans – French Quarter

Port Orleans French Quarter has always been a charming choice for families, couples, and solo travelers who want a quiet, quaint atmosphere with a touch of Southern flair. Now, it’s better than ever.

Disney has completely overhauled more than 1,000 guest rooms at the resort, infusing them with Mardi Gras magic and a ton of Princess and the Frog flair. Think deep purples, gold accents, and splashes of green — all inspired by the vibrant culture of New Orleans. Tiana, Naveen, Louis, and even Charlotte make appearances in the new artwork, all decked out for a festive stroll through the French Quarter.

But it’s not just about the theming. These refurbished rooms also come with upgraded bathrooms (yes, more counter space!), improved storage options, and charming nods to jazz — like drums, trumpets, and even Tiana’s tiara.

Beyond the rooms, the Doubloon Lagoon pool area and Mardi Grogs pool bar have also received facelifts. The pool bar now sports airy blues, black-and-white tile, and wrought iron elements — blending New Orleans elegance with that poolside chill Disney guests love.

Why This Could Impact Pricing

Now here’s where things get interesting. Reopening over 1,000 rooms at a single resort means a significant boost in available inventory — and at a moderate-tier property, no less.

During peak seasons, Disney hotel availability can get tight, forcing some guests to splurge on Deluxe resorts or stay off-property entirely. But with all these rooms back in circulation, we might see a bit of relief — both in availability and pricing. While Disney hasn’t announced any rate changes tied directly to the refurbishment, more rooms on the market can lead to:

Increased chances of snagging a deal

More flexibility in dates for discounted rates

Less pressure driving up prices for the most popular travel windows

If you’ve ever been hit with sticker shock while trying to book a Disney resort, this reopening might just help even things out.

Discounts That Disney World Has Already Announced

Even better? Disney already has several hotel and vacation package discounts running — and yes, some of them can apply to Port Orleans or at least the moderate tier.

Here are a few current offers:

Disney+ Subscriber Deal : Subscribers can snag rooms starting at $99 per night at select resorts from June 29 to July 31, 2025. If you’re looking for a quick summer trip, this one’s tough to beat.

Save Up to 30% on Rooms : For visits between August 1 and October 11, 2025, guests can save up to 30% on select resort hotel rooms — including Moderate resorts like Port Orleans.

Free Dining Plan Package : If you’re booking a 4-night/4-day (or longer) package that includes Park Hopper tickets and a non-discounted room, you can qualify for free dining. This offer runs for select dates starting June 29 and could really stretch your vacation dollars.

3-Day, 3-Park Ticket Deal: While not a hotel-specific discount, Disney is offering a limited-time park ticket that covers EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom for as low as $89/day — a great add-on if you’re already planning to stay at a resort like French Quarter.

Why You Might Want to Book Port Orleans Now

French Quarter isn’t just about nice rooms — it’s about atmosphere. This resort is the only place at Disney World where you can grab fresh beignets, listen to jazz at Scat Cat’s Club, or take a relaxing boat ride to Disney Springs. It’s walkable, peaceful, and compact — no need for multiple bus stops or long treks to your room.

Now that the hotel has been refreshed, it’s probably only a matter of time before the newly renovated rooms become the most requested moderate resort choice again. And while prices may not plummet, you’re more likely to find availability — and score a deal — now than once word really gets out.