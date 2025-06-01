Disney Princesses Officially Removed From Disney World Florida Location

Walt Disney World Resort is making some controversial changes to the Royal Rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside. These themed rooms are popular among Disney Princess fans, but their days may be numbered as some of their decor shows up at resale stores throughout Central Florida.

Disney first announced the refurbishment at Port Orleans – Riverside and several other Resort hotels last fall. Walt Disney World stated that construction would specifically impact the Magnolia Bend section of the Moderate Disney Resort hotel, where the Royal Rooms are located. Although popular for their impeccable theming, some Disney Parks fans have written off the Royal Rooms because of their distance from the lobby, theme park transportation, and other amenities.

Disney Parks fans have started spotting signs of the refurbishment in unusual places. Redditor u/Classic_Pumpkin_7950 recently shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from a store called Forever Vintage, which appeared to advertise furniture, framed portraits, coat hangers, and more from the Royal Rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

Are they really getting rid of the princess rooms at riverside? I’m hoping this is fake…. 😞

On Instagram, a Central Florida business called @recyclingthemagic also shared photos of several items from the Royal Rooms, including the iconic fireworks headboards and tables decorated with a handwritten note from Princess Tiana:

We just got another round of Port Orleans Princess room items. We will be getting another load over the weekend as well. Our store is FULL of so much magic. Consider Recycling the Magic your LIGHTNING LANE to Disney props & collectibles (coming soon more Universal) For a little more AVOID I-4!! We are just 15 miles from Disney. Opened 10-5 everyday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recycling the Magic (@recycling_the_magic)

According to a Reddit user who claimed to work at Walt Disney World Resort, one of the two buildings (90) that currently houses Royal Rooms is reverting to “normal” room types, causing the liquidation of furniture and other assets. Building 95 will reportedly still house “toned down” Royal Rooms.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t confirmed this, but the timing lines up. From August 2025 until early 2026, no Royal Rooms are available, suggesting that building 95 will close during this time for some royal updates. For now, Disney’s website still describes the Disney Princess-themed rooms as “fully refurbished rooms” boasting “fun regal touches from Tiana and her prince and princess pals.”

Refurbishment will continue at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside through February 2026. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter remains unaffected by the construction. Check Walt Disney World Resort’s website before booking to find out how the ongoing work could impact your vacation.

