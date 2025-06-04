NEW: Walt Disney World Attraction Abruptly Closing Effective Tomorrow

One of Disney World’s most unique theme park attractions is closing.

Related: Disney Just Dropped a MASSIVE 2025 Discount — But Only If You Qualify

Guests have seen numerous changes take place at Walt Disney World over the last several years, with big things still on the horizon.

Earlier this week, Disney confirmed the closing dates for both Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom. These attractions are being closed to make way for Magic Kingdom’s ambitious new Cars-themed expansion, Piston Peak, which will introduce a whole new slate of experiences for Frontierland.

Changes are also on the way for EPCOT, with the park set to receive a brand-new, adults-only bar and lounge later this year. Named GEO-82, a reference to when EPCOT opened, this new location is destined to become one of the park’s premier hangout spots, offering both small bites and tasty cocktails.

However, EPCOT will also be losing one of its most recent additions this week.

Forces of Nature Ending This Week at EPCOT

Related: REPORT: Johnny Depp, Disney Working on ‘Pirates’ Return — But There’s a Twist

Forces of Nature, EPCOT’s high-flying acrobatics show, will have its final performance on June 5, 2025.

Forces of Nature lasted over a year at EPCOT, debuting in April 2024.

The 15-minute show was originally intended to be a limited-time show but was extended. Most recently, Forces of Nature was scheduled to end in March 2025, but was extended through the summer. However, according to the official Instagram account for AntiGravity Theater, the company behind Forces of Nature, the final performance of the show will be held on June 5.

Forces of Nature could be found at World Celebration Gardens, one of the newer areas to open at EPCOT. Guests will be able to catch Forces of Nature at the following times during its final day:

10:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

12:15 a.m.

1:10 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

Related: Emergency Shuts Down Disneyland Ride, Water Drained and Guests Evacuated

Below is the official deception of Forces of Nature from the AntiGravity Theater website:

Watch in awe as the acrobats, portraying powerful characters, showcase their incredible displays of strength, grace, and agility on the innovative Gravitron apparatus, exclusive to AntiGravity and designed by their very own Daniel Stover. This performance features the entire cast working in unison to create a breathtaking spectacle.

Marvel at the regal Mother Nature, the queen of everything, as she orchestrates the natural elements with majestic authority and demonstrates her fearless ability to balance at staggering heights on the Gravitron. Be captivated by Spark, the force of fire, as they ignite the stage with explosive energy and dynamic routines.

Oceana, the force of water, enchants with fluid, wave-like movements, while Windy, the force of air, dazzles with ethereal, breezy elegance. Witness Frostine, the force of ice, perform chillingly beautiful and precise routines, and Stormy, the force of lightning, bring electrifying and powerful acrobatic displays. Galexi, the force of space and time, mesmerizes with cosmic and timeless performances.

Their agility is on full display as they leap, twist, and balance with precision and poise on the Gravitron, creating a spellbinding spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This is not just a performance; it’s a celebration of human potential, artistry, and the beauty of movement, set in the magical environment of Disney’s EPCOT. Don’t miss this chance to witness a display that blends physical prowess with artistic expression in the enchanting setting of Inspiration Garden.

Forces of Nature is not the only live experience offered at EPCOT, as the entire park features various performances and shows for guests to enjoy. Multiple performers can be found naturally as guests make their way through EPCOT’s World Showcase, with each country offering up its own collection of fun events, sweet treats, savory snacks, and culturally authentic activities.

EPCOT also features a nighttime show called Luminous: The Symphony of Us, which guests can catch nightly. Similar to Fantasmic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom, Luminous makes for a fantastic way to cap off a day at the parks, featuring a mixture of lights, fireworks, and incredible water fountains.

Will you miss Forces of Nature? What is your favorite show at Walt Disney World?