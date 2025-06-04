Emergency Shuts Down Disneyland Ride, Water Drained and Guests Evacuated

Last Thursday, cast members had to drain the water from Grizzly River Run to evacuate guests from the Disney California Adventure Park attraction. One of the riders trapped on board shared several photos of the emergency evacuation process on social media.

Grizzly River Run is a river rapids ride in the Grizzly Peak area of Disney California Adventure Park. It opened alongside the second Southern California Disney park on February 8, 2001, and remains one of the few water rides operated by Disneyland Resort. The attraction takes guests on a thrilling whitewater rafting adventure in circular, 8-seat rafts…and everyone will get wet! (Don’t worry, lockers are available nearby.)

Because it’s a water ride, the Grizzly River Run evacuation process is slightly different from most Disney Park attractions. Last week, Redditor u/depletedtank shared four photos from their experience getting stuck on and evacuating the Disney California Adventure Park attraction:

Grizzly River Run Evac.

“We were just evacuated from Grizzly River Run after a mechanical fault according to the cast members,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

Disney cast members told guests on board that it would take about 20 minutes to drain the water from the attraction into a holding area, then the evacuation process would begin. Despite the complicated protocols, the guest described the evacuation as “pretty painless.”

“Cast say it takes about 20 mins to drain and then you have to unload from the rafts,” they explained. “Pretty painless and cast were very courteous about the whole situation!”

According to the guest, Grizzly River Run shut down several more times on Thursday: “I’d say from looking at the wait times and seeing it closed that this has happened a couple of times today, seems like a bit of a rough day.” It’s unclear whether an evacuation was necessary each time.

Disneyland Resort didn’t issue a public statement about the attraction’s technical issues last Thursday. However, Grizzly River Run was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever evacuated a Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park ride? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!