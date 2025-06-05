NEW: Universal Brings ‘Fallout’ Series to Life at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios is going full post-apocalyptic this fall as Prime Video’s Fallout series officially joins the lineup at Halloween Horror Nights. For the first time ever, fans will be able to step inside the irradiated world of the hit television adaptation, with new haunted houses set to open at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

Inspired by the popular 2024 Prime Video series based on the best-selling video game franchise, the haunted house invites guests into the warped remnants of Vault-Tec’s underground shelter system. Visitors will follow in the footsteps of Lucy MacLean, the show’s main protagonist, navigating the eerie corridors of Vault 33 in the aftermath of a bloody massacre.

Holloween Horror Nights Reveals New Details

According to Universal, the experience promises to bring the most unforgettable and ghastly moments of the show to life. Fans will face off with grotesque ghouls, ruthless raiders, and mutated monstrosities that have crawled up from the wasteland—and that’s just scratching the surface. Along the way, they’ll cross paths with several key characters from the series, including a young Maximus, an armored Brotherhood of Steel squire. Guests will be able to “gaze in awe at his T-60 armor,” one of the most iconic visuals from the Fallout universe.

NEW: Prime Video’s 'Fallout' is joining the lineup at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, bringing its post-apocalyptic world to life with brand-new haunted houses at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. pic.twitter.com/45ZByK16FT — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 5, 2025

As the narrative unfolds, guests will uncover a disturbing secret buried deep in the radioactive ruins of the surface world. From derelict diners to half-destroyed cityscapes crawling with scavengers, the haunted house is expected to replicate the show’s bleak and stylish tone. Set design, sound, and costuming will reflect the show’s unique retro-futuristic aesthetic, blending 1950s Americana with nuclear-age decay.

A New Way to Scream

For many video game fans, this haunted house is a dream come true. Fallout has such a devoted fan base, and the series is packed with terrifying visuals and characters that are perfect for Halloween Horror Nights. The story in this haunted house will give fans a brand-new way to experience that world for themselves.

Fallout joins an already stacked Halloween Horror Nights 2025 lineup, which includes fan-favorite IPs and original house concepts. Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are now on sale at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, with single-night, multi-night, and RIP tour options available.