Disney Gives Iconic Orlando Attraction Major Update

Disney World has given one of its most infamous attractions in Orlando, Florida, a major update that surprised us quite a bit.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are filled with iconic and classic experiences. From Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to Peter Pan’s Flight and “it’s a small world,” Disney really knows how to create a fun, immersive experience.

Disney also brings it when it comes to thrill rides. Over the years, thrill seekers have come to adore attractions like Epseiditon Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as well as both Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, there may not be a thrill ride more synonymous with Disney than Space Mountain.

The ride first opened at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and has been a hit ever since. The roller coaster proved to be so popular that a total of five different versions can be found worldwide, with one at Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland, with each giving a new spin to the Space Mountain name.

Disney is currently getting ready to officially open TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Park’s newest attraction. This high-tech roller coaster is impressive both in terms of its visuals and its footprint. The attraction is huge and makes Space Mountain look quite antiquated due to the fact that it’s located right next to it.

Because of this, Disney has been hard at work on updating Space Mountain so that it looks as good as it can when TRON Lightcycle/Run opens in April.

Space Mountai’s exterior received a new coat of paint, with Disney swapping its iconic baby blue-ish color at the base for a tan color. Disney has now also given the interior of the attraction an entirely new floor, as you can see below:

The floor inside Space Mountain at Walt Disney World got a bold new look recently! Looks much better

The floor inside Space Mountain at Walt Disney World got a bold new look recently! Looks much better ✨ pic.twitter.com/cRMgOFjr60 — DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) March 11, 2023

As you can see in the video, the floor of the attraction has been replaced completely. The new floor resembles literal space quite a bit and is super reflective.

We have to say we’re glad to see such a classic and beloved attraction receive some TLC from Disney, although this specific update surprised us quite a bit.

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here for more Disney news stories!