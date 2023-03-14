Classic Disney Attraction Opens After Serious Difficulties

One of the most classic and beloved attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort has returned after closing indefinitely.

Walt Disney World, also called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is stuffed with incredible experiences. No matter which Park Guests visit, they are always in for an adventure.

However, there may not be a more classic experience in all of Walt Disney World than Pirates of the Caribbean.

This swashbuckling adventure has entertained Guests for decades. First opening at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the ride proved to be so popular that it was brought to nearly every other Disney Resort across the globe.

Locate din Adventure in the Magic Kingdom, Pirates of the Caribbean tends to post some serious waits, though there are times throughout the day where Guests can manage to snag a 15-30 minute wait. Unfortunately, for Guests visiting this week, the ride has faced some serious difficulties.

Pirates of the Caribbean had been closed the last two days at the Magic Kingdom, with no word on when Guests could expect it to return. However, as of Tuesday morning, Pirates of the Caribbean is once again offering Guests the chance to embark on this classic Disney experience.

Inside the Magic reported on this ride’s closure yesterday, with Disney giving Guests no warning as to why this attraction had closed.

In other Magic Kingdom news, Guests are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Park’s newest attraction. This intense roller coaster brings the world of Disney’s TRON franchise to the Orlando, Florida, Resort for the very first time.

It’s been a long road to this moment, with Disney first announcing the roller coaster back in 2017. Since then, we’ve seen the ride face delay after delay. The new coaster will be located right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and is set to open this April.

Are you excited about TRON Lightcycle/Run? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more DIsney Park news!