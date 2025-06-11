After 96 Years, Disney Reveals New Look for Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are getting a new look later this year as part of multiple ongoing celebrations at Disneyland Resort. The Southern California Disney park already gave Mickey, Minnie, and several of their friends new outfits for the 70th-anniversary celebration, which began last month. Now, though, Disney Parks Blog has announced that the two iconic characters will debut new Halloween costumes inspired by their Disneyland70 looks.

Lots of exciting Halloween news came out of Disneyland Resort on Wednesday, June 11. Halloween Time will kick off on August 22 and run through October 31, though some Oogie Boogie Bash events will occur days before the official season kicks off. Disney has confirmed that several popular attraction overlays will return for the spooky season, including Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, and Mater’s Junkyard Jam-Boo-Ree at Disney California Adventure Park.

As for Oogie Boogie Bash, the general public can purchase tickets beginning June 26, 2026. Inspire Key holders can buy tickets on June 24, with access opening for the remaining Magic Key Pass holders on June 25. This late-night event at Disney California Adventure Park includes treat trails, exclusive entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and shorter lines for popular attractions throughout the park.

This year, Halloween Time falls during the Disneyland70 celebration, which started in May and continues through summer 2026. Disneyland Resort has announced that during the spooky season, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will greet guests in all-new, Disneyland70-inspired Halloween outfits. Disney Parks Blog shared the concept art below:

“Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will dress to impress this Halloween in bright new looks featuring swirling colors of purple, green and orange — a twist on their 70th Celebration outfits!” the Disney Parks Blog wrote. “Make sure to wave ‘hello’ and snap a photo.”

The outfits feature similar cuts and layers as their Disneyland70 outfits. Mickey Mouse has a longer, cape-like jacket, and Minnie Mouse dons a similar moto-style jacket. Mickey wears a similar sweatshirt pattern in spooky colors, and Minnie has transformed her rainbow tutu into a swirl of purple, green, and orange.

It seems like Mickey and Minnie Mouse will wear these outfits during the day for the entire Halloween Time season, so you won’t need an Oogie Boogie Bash ticket to meet them! Halloween Time takes over Disneyland Resort from August 22 to October 31, 2025.

