Thousands Flee Magic Kingdom Amid Extreme Conditions at Park

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Crowds of people walk in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom Park

Credit: Inside the Magic

Crowds disappeared from Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday, June 8, shocking guests who expected a busy weekend day during summer vacation season at Walt Disney World Resort. One Disney Park guest posted photos showing an empty Main Street, U.S.A., on social media.

Summer is typically a busy time at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Families from all over the world take advantage of public school vacations to make memories without missing homework, and guests come to celebrate special events and holidays like the Fourth of July.

A crowd of people on Main Street, U.S.A., watching the flag ceremony in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

However, the last few summers have been slower at Walt Disney World Resort. This year alone, the Central Florida destination offered several discounts on Disney Resort hotel rooms, theme park tickets, and even the Lightning Lane service, hoping to entice guests to book summer vacations. But recent guest reports suggest that these efforts failed.

After visiting Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday, Redditor u/SparklingPudding shared two pictures of a low crowds on Main Street, U.S.A., near Cinderella Castle. “I needed a getaway and was surprised by the crowd,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “It’s my first year as an AP but I thought with school out now it would be way more crowded than this, especially on a weekend?”

Magic Kingdom on 6/8/25 

byu/SparklingPudding inDisneyWorld

“I rarely ride Jungle Cruise but it was 25 minutes yesterday,” the guest continued. “Pirates was 10-15. Saw [Raya] in Adventure Land (not on the schedule)…No complaints.”

Other Disney Park guests shared similar experiences last weekend.

“I was at EPCOT on Sunday. Was totally slow,” u/Turbulent_Tale6497 wrote. “[Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind] was 45 mins, Remy was 30. No lines at any counter. Other than the heat, it was ideal.”

Guests riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind through space
Credit: Disney

“All the parks seemed light the last 2 days,” u/ClownBaby456 replied.

With highs in the mid-90s, many locals and seasoned visitors avoided Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday due to the extreme heat.

“I think everyone is just so scared of the heat now,” said u/sandypassage. “I wonder if Summertime is gradually becoming the new ‘slow season’. Which would be interesting bc WDW hasn’t had a true slow season in years.”

A group of people wait in line under hanging lanterns at the entrance to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The ride's sign, featuring tattered black cloth with orange text, is prominently displayed above the queue. The architecture is themed with arches and wooden beams at this Disneyland Resort attraction in California.
Credit: Inside the Magic

“Nobody’s going in 95 degree heat,” u/NinjaRider407 agreed.

Still, some Disney Parks fans blamed Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park, Epic Universe, for declining crowd levels at Walt Disney World Resort.

“It was slower than usual in my opinion on Saturday as well,” u/Sassy_With_No_Shame commented. “I think things are definitely slow with the opening of Epic Universe. I’ll enjoy the low crowds this summer and check Epic out next year when the crowds even back out. I think we might see this all summer. Here’s to hoping.”

When is the best time of year to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

