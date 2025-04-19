Amazing Disney Ticket Deal to Include Lightning Lane!

Taking a trip to Disneyland Resort is something that most Disney fans dream of their entire lives. The Happiest Place on Earth is Walt Disney’s dream brought to life, and it has a certain magical feel that you just can’t get at any other theme park. From spending time in Mickey’s ToonTown to riding unique attractions like the Matterhorn Bobsleds and dining on scrumptious treats like hand-dipped corn dogs, a trip to Disneyland is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

However, if there is one thing we can say for certain, it is that a trip to Disneyland is not cheap. Some guests save for months, or even years, in order to vacation at the Southern California theme park.

Disneyland Resort is the most expensive Disney Resort to visit, and at one point, it was actually cheaper for California residents to fly to France and visit Disneyland Paris. You read that correctly — it was cheaper to fly to another country than visit a Disney park in their own state.

Recent reports have indicated that Disney is aware that guests are saying that they are less likely to come back and visit a Disney park in the future, and much of that has to do with the skyrocketing costs. However, instead of simply lowering the costs, CEO Bob Iger is thinking of ways to add more value to the money already being spent.

But it looks like a really good ticket deal might be just around the corner.

According to Disney influencer Food At Disneyland, Costco will soon be selling a 3-Day Disneyland Resort Park Hopper ticket for just $449. And if that isn’t already a great deal, Costco insiders also shared that the ticket will INCLUDE Lightning Lane passes and a $30 dining credit!

Costco will be selling 3-Day Park Hopper tickets beginning May 19th and continuing through August 14th. The tickets will cost $449.99 and will include park hopping, lightning lane multi-pass, and a $30 dining credit. These are traditional three day ticket packages which means you will have to use all three visits within a 14 day window. Perfect for summer vacation trips! Thank you to an insider from Costco who shared this information with me! It seems like all Los Angeles area, mainland locations will carry this deal – not sure if it’ll be available online or not. Stay tuned for more info as it becomes available.

Now, it sounds as though this ticket offer will only be available to residents who live in certain areas of California. However, the summer is peak season at Disneyland, meaning that just a one-day, one-park ticket can go as high as $206. So, paying just $449 for a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket is an incredible deal.

Currently, California residents can go to the Disneyland Resort website and purchase a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket for around $480. Lightning Lane passes typically cost more than $30 per day, meaning that adding Lightning Lane passes to your 3-day ticket could cost you more than $100.

With all of these extras that will reportedly be included with the Costco ticket, that can add up to a savings of hundreds of dollars. Plus, you’ll save a ton of time if you don’t have to wait in long lines!

At this time, we do not have any more details to share about this ticket offer. However, if we look at similar tickets sold in the past, we can assume that this ticket will be available to use only during certain days of the week, and blackout days might apply. Weekends at Disneyland are incredibly busy, and ticket deals typically exclude weekend visits, with holidays also being blacked out.

Inside the Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about these Disneyland tickets from Costco as they become available.

Do you think that Disney needs to do more to make a theme park visit more affordable? Should they lower ticket prices across the board, or offer more specials like the Costco ticket deal? Share your thoughts in the comments!