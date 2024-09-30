Forgotten Disneyland Ticket Booths Hidden in Plain Sight

If you’ve visited Disneyland recently, there’s a good chance you walked past an important piece of Disney history without even realizing it. Hidden in plain sight, a few relics from the past remain tucked away in Fantasyland, serving as quiet reminders of Disneyland’s early days. These are the abandoned ticket booths, small but essential structures that once played a key role in how guests enjoyed the park.

Let’s dive into the history of these booths, how they were used, and why they still exist today—though in a much more subtle form. If you’re a Disney fan who loves discovering little-known pieces of park history, you’re in for a treat!

A Glimpse Into Disneyland’s Past: The Rise of the Ticket Booths

Back in the early days of Disneyland, admission worked quite differently than it does today. From Disneyland’s opening in 1955 up until 1982, guests didn’t have access to all the rides with the purchase of a single admission ticket. Instead, you needed to buy individual tickets for attractions, which were grouped into various categories based on thrill and popularity.

These ticket categories, labeled A, B, C, D, and the ever-famous E-tickets, determined the type of attractions you could experience.

To accommodate this system, ticket booths were scattered around the park, selling individual attraction tickets. Each ticket booth was designed to match the theme of its surrounding land, blending in with the whimsical or adventurous styles of the area. Over time, Disneyland evolved and introduced Park Passports in 1982, allowing guests to experience all attractions for a single price, eliminating the need for the individual tickets.

But while the days of ticket books are long gone, some of these charming booths remain—if you know where to look.

The Hidden Ticket Booths of Fantasyland

Fantasyland, one of Disneyland’s most beloved areas, is home to three of these historical booths. Although they no longer sell tickets, Disney has repurposed them to serve as part of the park’s scenery or even functional storage spaces for attractions. These little details are often overlooked by the average guest, but if you know what to search for, you’ll find them hiding in plain sight!

Alice in Wonderland’s Mushroom Booth

The first hidden ticket booth can be found near the Alice in Wonderland attraction. This booth is cleverly disguised as a giant mushroom holding up the sign for the ride. It blends so seamlessly with the surrounding fantasy theme that it’s easy to walk right by it without knowing its historical significance. Today, it serves as part of the attraction’s whimsical decor, but it once sold tickets to guests eager to take a trip down the rabbit hole with Alice. Storybook Land Lighthouse Booth

Another repurposed ticket booth resides near the Storybook Land Canal Boats. This booth is cleverly disguised as a lighthouse, a perfect fit for the storybook setting of the ride. Just like the Alice in Wonderland booth, it’s now part of the scenery. However, it once served a vital role in distributing tickets to excited guests ready to embark on their mini boat tour through famous Disney stories. The “it’s a small world” Central Booth

The third booth can be found near “it’s a small world”, and this one has perhaps the richest history. Back in the day, this booth was the main ticket booth for Fantasyland and was originally located where King Arthur’s Carousel now spins. After Disneyland retired the ticket book system, this booth was repurposed as the Kodak Film and Photo Information Station, providing guests with information and selling film—a necessity before the days of digital cameras! Although it no longer serves its original or Kodak-related function, this booth still stands as a reminder of a different era in the park’s history.

A Surprising TikTok Discovery

Disney fans have rediscovered these abandoned booths thanks to social media. A TikTok user named @JakeAtThePark shared a video (below) showing these booths, explaining how they’ve been seamlessly integrated into Fantasyland’s landscape.

The TikTok quickly gained traction, with many viewers surprised to learn about the booths’ original purpose and thrilled to spot pieces of Disneyland’s past during their visits.

In the comments section of the video, fans chimed in with their own memories of Disneyland’s ticket book era. Some older fans fondly remembered using E-tickets to access Disneyland’s most thrilling attractions, while others recalled working at the booths themselves, including the former Fantasyland Kodak Film Station. The nostalgic memories sparked a wave of appreciation for these hidden relics.

Not Just for Show: The Booths Still Serve a Purpose

While these booths are no longer in operation as ticket stations, some of them have been put to practical use. For example, the Alice in Wonderland booth is actually still used by Cast Members today—not for selling tickets, but for storing manuals, flashlights, and even a phone for maintenance workers. It’s fascinating to see how Disney continues to use these spaces, blending their original purpose with modern-day needs while keeping them out of sight from most guests.

Why These Booths Matter: Preserving Disneyland’s Legacy

So, why keep these ticket booths around at all? Disneyland is constantly evolving, with new attractions, lands, and experiences being introduced all the time. However, Disney has always been committed to preserving its rich history and paying homage to the park’s beginnings. These ticket booths may seem like small, insignificant pieces of Disneyland’s past, but they represent an important chapter in the park’s story—the time before “all-inclusive” admissions, when guests hand-selected which magical experiences they wanted to enjoy.

For die-hard Disney fans, spotting one of these booths is like finding a hidden Easter egg in a movie. They serve as a reminder of how far the park has come and how much it has changed, all while staying true to its roots.

Keep an Eye Out on Your Next Visit

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland soon, be sure to keep an eye out for these charming relics. It’s a little like being let in on a Disney secret that most guests pass by without noticing. Whether you’re walking through Fantasyland to hop on Alice in Wonderland, taking a boat ride through Storybook Land, or heading over to “it’s a small world,” take a moment to appreciate these booths. They may no longer sell tickets, but they’re packed with history and charm.

Final Thoughts

Disneyland is filled with countless details that make it so much more than just a theme park. The abandoned ticket booths of Fantasyland are just one example of how the park weaves its history into every corner, keeping the magic alive for generations of fans. Have you ever spotted one of these hidden booths? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below!

By understanding these little pieces of Disneyland history, you’ll have an even deeper appreciation for the park’s evolution and the way it honors its past while creating new magical experiences every day.