‘Lilo & Stitch’ Character Removed From Disney World Despite Box Office Success

Weeks after the smash hit premiere of Walt Disney Studios’ live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025), a disappointed guest found one of the titular characters missing from a Walt Disney World Resort restaurant. ‘Ohana, located at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, offers the “Best Friends Breakfast” featuring Lilo, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto.

‘Ohana is one of the most popular Table Service dining experiences at Walt Disney World Resort, whether for the character breakfast or family-style dinner. After the box office success of Lilo & Stitch, even more fans are flocking to the restaurant for a chance to dine with their favorite characters. Notably, the Best Friends Breakfast is one of the only places to meet Lilo at the Central Florida Disney parks (she occasionally appears at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park).

Unfortunately, Lilo wasn’t there for most of the breakfast on Saturday, May 31. Redditor u/dociousmagocious1998 shared their experience arriving at ‘Ohana to find that the one character they hoped to meet wasn’t there that day.

“They give you a card with Lilo on it; however, she was not there yesterday,” the Walt Disney World Resort guest wrote on Sunday. “My server said she was out surfing. I was very disappointed because she’s the only one of the 4 not at the parks, and I wanted a picture with her and Stitch before I saw the new movie later that day.”

The guest also noted that ‘Ohana was running behind, and they felt rushed by Stitch, Pluto, and Mickey Mouse.

“They were running 30 minutes behind, so I wonder if they axed her to save time or if someone called in sick,” they continued. “The three I did see didn’t talk to me long haha. The servers were very friendly at least.”

Another Redditor, u/gonzfather, also ate at ‘Ohana on Saturday morning and said Lilo showed up briefly before disappearing.

“I was also there yesterday. Lilo disappeared for a bit, then came back, then seemed to leave again,” the guest recalled. “In the brief time she was back, we were her second table, and she gave my very sweet girlfriend a very large and long hug — we sort of thought maybe Lilo needed it.” While it’s unclear what happened to Lilo on Saturday, Walt Disney World Resort‘s website notes that “character appearances and entertainment are subject to change.”

Has a character ever been missing during your character dining meal at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!