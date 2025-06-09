Remember the scene in Jurassic Park (1993) where Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) hide behind a fallen tree as they watch the Tyrannosaurus Rex attack and kill a Gallimimus? “Look at how much blood,” Tim says in awe, to which Alan replies, “I bet you’ll never look at birds the same way again.”

Well, once you watch this “alternate” scene for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, which found its way onto YouTube in 2023, you won’t ever look at a particular scene in the film the same way again. Or even the film itself. Or hear the iconic John Williams theme like you’ll have remembered it before today. Or another song unrelated to Jurassic Park, for that matter.

The scene in question is one that has been re-purposed with some techno-magic to form an extremely unlikely and bizarre concoction, which will either have you laughing in hysterics, or wondering how you’ll ever watch Jurassic Park the same way again. Perhaps both.

Check out the video titled “Jurassic Park (1993) — Lost Scene” below:

So, where there should be a Brachiosaurus wowing John Hammond’s guests, Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), is a gigantic, superimposed version of ’80s pop legend Rick Astley belting out his eternal classic from 1987, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which has enjoyed something of a second life on the platform over the years in the form of “Rick-rolling”, which has become a substitute for the word “pranked” where unsuspecting YouTube visitors are concerned.

The uploader’s name, “There I Ruined It“, is a strong indication of what you can expect from the rest of their content. Either way, combining John Williams’ masterful Jurassic Park score with Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” using the power of autotune is genius.

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed just over 500K views, which is quite surprising, as one would have expected something this insanely catchy to go viral and hit the millions. If you feel it should, then you know what to do — share this song far and wide until Rick Astley becomes as synonymous with Jurassic Park as John Williams.

