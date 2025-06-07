Daniel Craig Finally Replaced, James Bond Reboot Gets First Official Trailer With New 007

Daniel Craig is James Bond no more.

James Bond is undergoing another reinvention. Following Daniel Craig’s five-film outing (Casino Royale – No Time to Die), which spanned 15 years, the character also known by the designation “007” will return to theaters but with a different actor taking up the mantle.

Amazon MGM Studios is now overseeing all future James Bond installments, having acquired the franchise from the Broccoli dynasty after long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions announced they were stepping down.

However, there’s no timescale for the next 007 film. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in on who should take over from Daniel Craig, with British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train) and Idris Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) among the bookmakers’ favorites.

But now, a new actor has officially stepped into the role in another format.

“007 First Light” is an upcoming action-adventure video game developed and published by IO Interactive under license from Amazon MGM Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions. It centers on a James Bond origin story similar to Casino Royale (2006), which first saw Daniel Craig portray the iconic MI6 superspy. Related: Daniel Craig Could Return as James Bond in New Project The new title marks the secret agent’s long-awaited return to the gaming world since “007 Legends” (2012), which was a critical and commercial failure. Bond has enjoyed plenty of success in gaming, though, with Nintendo 64’s first-person shooter “GoldenEye” (1997), which was based on the 1995 film of the same name, remaining an undisputed classic.

“007 First Light” also gives us the first new James Bond since Daniel Craig’s explosive exit in No Time to Die (2021). And though the actor playing 007 in the game has yet to be confirmed, many fans–ourselves included–believe it’s Patrick Gibson, who’s best known for playing young Dexter Morgan in last year’s Paramount+ series Dexter: Original Sin, as the resemblance is uncanny. Watch the brand-new announcement trailer from IGN below:

“007 First Light” is scheduled to be released for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026.

What do you think about the new James Bond? Any idea who it might be, or do you agree that it’s Dexter‘s Patrick Gibson? Let us know in the comments!