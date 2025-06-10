HBO ‘Harry Potter’: All 18 New Actors Now Confirmed

The Harry Potter TV series set for HBO has now announced nine more actors in addition to the ones previously revealed, bringing the total to 18. The latest casting fills roles such as Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, and the Dursleys.

Per the official website HarryPotter.com, here are the new cast members and their respective wizarding world characters, in no particular order:

Katherine Parkinson — Molly Weasley

Lox Pratt — Draco Malfoy

Johnny Flynn — Lucius Malfoy

Leo Early — Seamus Finnigan

Alessia Leoni — Parvati Patil

Sienna Moosah — Lavender Brown

Bel Powley — Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby — Vernon Dursley

Bertie Carvel — Cornelius Fudge

Nine new cast members is a lot to take in in one go. Not only that, but we’re still processing the first round of actors! It’s also going to be difficult for Harry Potter fans to accept new actors into these roles when the likes of Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Julie Walters, and the late Alan Rickman, to name a few, have become synonymous with their on-screen counterparts.

Either way, these latest additions join John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrell), and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), along with the main trio, Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley). Click here to view a collage of the newly announced cast members.

About the New HBO Harry Potter Series

The new Harry Potter series is touted as a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by J.K. Rowling. Spanning seven seasons (one per book) across a 10-year period, it will premiere on HBO sometime in 2026, although no narrower release window has been confirmed.

Production is set to begin sometime this summer.

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials) is writer/showrunner and an executive producer, Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive-produce and direct multiple episodes, and J.K. Rowling is also an executive producer, along with Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

What do you think of this new wave of casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!