‘Harry Potter’ Star Sides With JK Rowling in Social Justice Battle

Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World this fall to reprise his role as an adult Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway. Days after the play announced his casting, Felton presented at the Tony Awards and walked the red carpet, where he answered questions about his return to a role that he first played at 13 years old. One reporter asked him about the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, who has spent years making transphobic remarks online and recently funneled her wealth into an anti-trans legal fund.

Fans criticized Felton as soon as he was cast in the Broadway show, as much of the original Harry Potter cast has distanced themselves from Rowling over her transphobic activism. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) have all vocally sided with the transgender community, so much so that Rowling made a snarky social media post about them earlier this year. Many former Potterheads are boycotting the franchise, refusing to watch the upcoming HBO remake, play video games like “Hogwarts Legacy,” or even visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

On Sunday night, Variety asked Tom Felton about his perspective on the controversy surrounding JK Rowling. When asked if it impacts his work or perspective on the Harry Potter franchise, Felton said, “I can’t say it does. I’m not really that attuned to it.”

“The only thing I always remind myself, is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world, here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter, and she’s responsible for that,” he continued. “So I’m incredibly grateful.”

Former fans weren’t happy with Felton’s response, especially in light of Rowling’s recent contribution to a transphobic legal defense fund and her 2024 £70,000 donation to an organization responsible for the U.K. Supreme Court case that removed transgender women’s rights as women under the Equality Act.

“This is why Daniel Radcliffe will always be thriving, successful, and beloved,” said u/daevastating on Reddit.

“Clearly he needs the money and is willing to sacrifice any personal values he may have to get a paycheck,” u/AllisonC76 replied.

Still, others defended Felton, noting that the Harry Potter franchise remains wildly successful despite boycotts from some former fans.

“I honestly don’t blame him for not making a statement,” u/Araucaria2024 wrote. “The age of many people who grew up with Harry Potter are 35+ and are the adult demographic who grew up with the franchise who are in the position to pay to fly to NY and purchase tickets for the show due to TF appearing. Many of those people are not on twitter, don’t care about it or they agree with her.”

“Stop attacking famous people just for wanting to stay out of politics,” u/Dry_Yogurtcloset_213 added. “It isn’t helping and just pushes people away for the big goal of reaching equality.”

Tom Felton will appear as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from November 11, 2025, to March 22, 2026.

