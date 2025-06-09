JK Rowling Vows To Spend Her Fortune Dismantling Rights for Transgender Women

Wizarding World fans can no longer deny the rumors that JK Rowling is using her wealth to fund transphobia in the U.K. Many supporters of the “Harry Potter” author claimed that she limited her anti-transgender activism to social media posts…until Rowling admitted to funneling her immense wealth into a fund dedicated to revoking trans rights “in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces.”

The once beloved children’s author has spent the past few years attacking transgender people online. It all started when Rowling “accidentally” liked a transphobic tweet in 2018. Seven years later, she has openly claimed female Olympic boxer Imane Khelif was a man and vocally supported a Scottish legal case that denied transgender women were women.

Many former “Harry Potter” fans have boycotted the franchise, including video games like “Hogwarts Legacy,” the Fantastic Beasts spinoff film series, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at various Universal theme parks, and the upcoming HBO Harry Potter remake. Original Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) have distanced themselves from Rowling and publicly proclaimed support for the transgender community.

For former Potterheads who want to avoid indirectly supporting transphobia, it appears that the boycott was the right move. Weeks ago, Jo Rowling announced that she had contributed her fortune to “The J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund,” a private fund that “offers legal funding support to individuals and organisations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces.”

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Rowling said she used a private legal fund instead of creating a charity because “there are many other women’s rights orgs that could do with the money.”

I looked into all options and a private fund is the most efficient, streamlined way for me to do this. Lots of people are offering to contribute, which I truly appreciate, but there are many other women’s rights orgs that could do with the money, so donate away, just not to me!

I looked into all options and a private fund is the most efficient, streamlined way for me to do this. Lots of people are offering to contribute, which I truly appreciate, but there are many other women’s rights orgs that could do with the money, so donate away, just not to me! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2025

The private fund accepts applicants who: “have lost their livelihoods or are facing tribunals because of their expressed beliefs,” “are being forced to comply with unreasonable inclusion policies regarding single sex spaces and services, or female-only clubs and events,” “are challenging legislation which takes away the freedoms or protections women are entitled to,” and “don’t have adequate means to bring actions to court or to defend themselves.” Essentially, it funds legal battles for cisgender women who want to discriminate against transgender women.

This isn’t the billionaire’s first use of her wealth to fund anti-trans causes. In 2024, she donated £70,000 to the anti-trans group For Women Scotland after they lost a case against a Scottish law that legally recognized transgender women as women. The group later took the case to the U.K. Supreme Court and won, dismantling rights and protections for thousands of trans women in the process.

Should JK Rowling use her money this way? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.