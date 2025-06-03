Disney World Tells Influencers to Stay Out of New Spot

We might be a few weeks away from the official start of summer, but the season has already kicked off at the Walt Disney World Resort, and in a big way. On May 27, Cool Kid Summer started, offering a ton of fun activities and experiences for young guests throughout the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Cool Kid Summer lets kids get down and get funky at DJ dance parties, visit some of their favorite Disney characters at special meet and greets, and do fun activities that will leave them with lasting memories.

As part of Cool Kid Summer, Goofy has taken over CommuniCore Hall, with a special event called GoofyCore. GoofyCore has dance parties and activities for kids, including Loopy Limbo and Parachutes ‘n’ Pipsqueaks. There is also a play area specifically designed for younger guests.

As many Disney fans know, influencers have become an increasing presence in the theme parks in recent years. While many influencers are not problematic people, there are some who will do whatever it takes to get a video or picture. They will misbehave or treat other guests and cast members poorly because they think they are above them.

But a sign recently popped up at GoofyCore, letting influencers know they must keep out.

GoofyCore includes a playground that is specifically designed for younger guests. However, sometimes people at Disney think that there is no experience they can’t enjoy, so they will do things they are not supposed to.

Disney wanted to make sure that everyone knew the play area was for younger guests ONLY. They posted a sign that read, “This play area is for the enjoyment of children ages 2 to 12 years old. Play equipment is for children ages 2–5.”

Gooftastic Summer makes it clear this is an influencer free zone, and I’m 100% here for that.

Commenters agreed with Captain Jake’s post, happy to see that kids wouldn’t have to deal with influencers who want to get that perfect picture or video. They also joked about influencers trying to get their hands on a child so they could go into the area and film content.

Disney influencers trying to calculate how they can make a kid in time to be there the first day for content

Others suggested that it would be a lot of fun if Disney had an adults-only event in the GoofyCore area later in the evening, because adults love enjoying the Disney magic as much as kids.

im genuinely asking, not trying to argue, how many adults would want to have an adults only GoofCore session, maybe right before park closes?

Cool Kid Summer only started a few days ago, but if social media is any indication, guests are loving it. Many parents have shared that their children are loving the games and being able to spend time with and dance alongside different characters like Mickey Mouse and Doc McStuffins.

Cool Kid Summer will run through September 1, and no additional ticket is required to enjoy the experience. However, guests must still have a valid theme park ticket.

While there are areas, like the playground, that are for younger guests only, there are still a ton of fun things guests of all ages can enjoy!

Will you be heading down to The Most Magical Place on Earth to enjoy Cool Kid Summer? What are you most looking forward to? Do you think Disney should have more events like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!