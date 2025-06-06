Figment Abandoned: What Happened to EPCOT’s Once-Beloved Dragon?

A recent video making waves on social media shows an empty meet-and-greet line at EPCOT for one of the park’s most iconic characters, Figment. The beloved purple dragon, who once had visitors lined up for hours, seems to have lost some of his charm as park fans have moved on from the character. Just a few short years ago, Figment’s popularity seemed unshakable, with its limited-edition popcorn bucket release causing a massive uproar among Disney fans. Now, the character is seeing far less attention, and the video captures the stark contrast between the former fan-favorite’s past and present reception.

Have Figment Fans Vanished?

Figment, the mischievous little dragon, has been a staple of EPCOT for decades. The character was originally introduced in the 1980s as part of the Journey Into Imagination attraction, which was a cornerstone of the park’s theme of innovation and imagination. Over the years, Figment became an emblem of EPCOT’s unique approach to storytelling, blending creativity with fun and developing a dedicated following.

However, in recent years, something shifted. Despite the character’s long-standing presence and nostalgic ties to EPCOT, Figment’s popularity has waned, culminating in the viral video showing him standing alone at his meet-and-greet spot without the usual crowd of eager fans. The video, posted to X, shows the character standing at the entrance of the Journey Into Imagination pavilion, waiting patiently for visitors who are conspicuously absent.

This stark contrast is especially noticeable considering the explosive surge in Figment’s popularity during the 2023 release of his limited-edition popcorn bucket. The bucket, which was sold exclusively at EPCOT as part of the 40th anniversary of Journey Into Imagination, became a hot commodity, with Disney fans lining up for hours to get their hands on one. The bucket’s popularity was so intense that many fans were forced to wait in long queues, with some even taking to social media to express their frustration over the limited stock and long wait times.

At the time, Figment appeared to be experiencing a renaissance, his whimsical and charming personality seemingly back in full force. The popcorn bucket craze was a testament to the character’s nostalgic value and the way Disney often capitalizes on fan excitement through limited-edition merchandise. But now, just a year later, that enthusiasm has faded, with the once-bustling meet-and-greet area now practically empty.

What Has Happened?

Why has Figment lost so much of its appeal? There are several factors at play. For one, EPCOT itself has undergone significant changes in recent years, particularly with the park’s ongoing transformation as part of Disney’s broader “reimagining” of its theme parks. This has resulted in some fans moving on to newer attractions or experiences, especially as EPCOT has placed more emphasis on global culture and new intellectual properties, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Ratatouille: The Adventure. These newer, more thrilling attractions have drawn attention away from the older parts of the park, including Figment’s Journey Into Imagination attraction, which many feel has become outdated compared to newer offerings.

Another factor could be changing tastes among Disney fans. While Figment remains a beloved character for many, the general Disney fan base has evolved. Younger generations, who may not have the same attachment to EPCOT’s earlier days, are more inclined to gravitate toward characters from Frozen, Star Wars, and Marvel, who have been consistently integrated into new attractions and experiences. As a result, Figment, with its quirky but retro appeal, has been eclipsed by these newer, more marketable characters.

Additionally, the decline in interest might stem from the oversaturation of Figment-related merchandise and events. The character’s popularity was inescapable during the years surrounding the release of his popcorn bucket, leading to an overwhelming amount of Figment-themed products, promotions, and merchandise that may have contributed to fan fatigue. The once-rare character became ubiquitous in Disney’s marketing, which may have led some fans to lose interest in the novelty.

For Disney fans who still hold Figment close, his quiet meet-and-greet at EPCOT is an opportunity to appreciate the character in a more intimate, albeit less crowded, setting. But whether this will spark a renewed interest in the little purple dragon remains to be seen. As trends shift and Disney continues to evolve, it’s unclear if Figment will ever return to its former glory or if its time in the spotlight has passed for good.