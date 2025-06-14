Emergency Situation at Magic Kingdom as Snow White Character Evacuated by Cast Member

An incident took place at Magic Kingdom this week that is dividing guests.

A New Era for the Magic Kingdom Begins Next Month

Magic Kingdom is the world’s most-visited theme park for a reason. With its immersive lands and plethora of attractions, Disney fans flock to the park in droves year after year. The theme park is set for a transformation over the next decade, dubbed the largest in its 53-year history.

Frontierland is being reimagined, with Pixar’s Cars franchise taking over the locations of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America. While Piston Peak National Park does not have an opening date on the calendar, Disney has revealed updated concept art and explained that a technique called “Parkitecture” will be used to ensure themeing in Frontierland remains intact.

The biggest step will be taken on July 7 when the attractions above permanently close down, ushering in a new era for the Magic Kingdom. Despite the bigger changes, Disney must still entertain its current wave of guests by keeping the show running.

From Happily Ever After at Cinderella Castle to the Festival of Fantasy parading down Main Street, U.S.A., Magic Kingdom still has lots on offer even while Imagineers work on bringing a new era to the park for the next generation of guests. Happily Ever After and the Festival of Fantasy have been staples at the park for years, and even with the occasional disrupted schedule, the entertainment remains a firm fan-favorite.

Magic Kingdom Performance Derailed Leading to Character Evacuation

There is little that can stop entertainment from going ahead at the Disney parks in Orlando, Central Florida. However, with the Sunshine State’s tropical climate, rain, wind, and inclement weather can disrupt proceedings. Last year, Hurricane Milton effectively shut down the entire Walt Disney World Resort as the major storm passed overhead.

In an interesting turn of events, the Festival of Fantasy parade occurred earlier this week during a torrential downpour. As long as there is no lightning in the area, Disney can still run the parade. Some guests, though, were shocked to see the cast member performers out in such strong conditions.

Videos on social media show characters like Belle and Beast, Anna and Elsa, Tinker Bell, and Ariel battling the weather while still performing for the guests at Magic Kingdom. Under other circumstances, the Festival of Fantasy may have been cancelled and replaced with the shortened version—the Rainy Day Cavalcade—which features fewer parade floats, but it seems the severity of this Florida downpour took Disney off guard.

TikTok user @tiffanybab caught the parade on social media, and it showed some interesting occurrences.

this came out of NOWHERE!!! shoutout to the performers and cast members

In the video, characters can be seen trying to shelter themselves from the rain, while costumed characters are quite cleary heavy with water. It was all smiles, though.

For the most part.

Towards the end of the above video, an emergency incident can be seen taking place as Snow White escorts Bashful–one of the seven dwarves–towards the edge of the parade, handing him over to an operational cast member on the ground. Bashful, who is seen holding his arms across his body, is helped out of the Festival of Fantasy parade by the cast member for reasons unknown.

Chances are the ground had grown too slippery or their sight had become compromised for the cast member to continue performing in the show, meaning they had to signal to get out. While some performers looked on, including the other dwarfs, the cast member led Bashful out of the area while the parade continued.

Festival of Fantasy Is a Guest Favorite

Featuring floats based on Peter Pan, Tangled, and the many Disney princesses, the Festival of Fantasy is a fan-favorite and can be caught on most days at 3 p.m. in Magic Kingdom Park.

“The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular,” the official Disney World description reads. “The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.”

How do you feel about the Festival of Fantasy parade taking place in such a downpour? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!