Disney World Shares Major Update Days After Total Theme Park Closure

Disney World has shared an exciting update regarding a divisive new project.

Related: ‘Snow White’ Gets Second Chance After Initial Box Office Disappointment

Things are always changing at Walt Disney World, and while Disney rarely misses, fans have been quite divided regarding the company’s current slate of projects. Not only are places like Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom seeing major closures, replacements, and overhauls, but so is Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

After decades of operation, the movie-themed park closed the curtains one final time on Muppet*vision 3D earlier this month. Muppets Courtyard, the land that housed Muppet*Vision 3D along with other locations like Mama Melrose Ristorante Italiano and PizzeRizzo, also closed entirely in June.

To say this has been a divisive decision by Disney would be an understatement, with fans criticizing the company in person and online. Some even went so far as to start petitions in an attempt to “save” Muppet*Vision 3D. Disney has stated it is seeking out the best way to “preserve” the show, though it’s safe to say the original, complete experience is gone forever.

This is all being done to make way for one of Hollywood Studios’ biggest and most ambitious expansions to date, with Disney sharing an exciting new look at the project.

Disney World Shares Updated Monsters Inc. Land Art

Related: Beloved Magic Kingdom Perk Vanishes, Here’s the Replacement

Walt Disney World has shared updated concept art for its upcoming new land based on Monsters Inc. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Named after the fictional city of Monstropolis, this new land will be filled with all kinds of Monsters Inc.-inspired locations, including at least one restaurant as well as some type of new show. Monstropolis will be headlined with a major “E-ticket” attraction, a suspended roller coaster.

The new art, as revealed yesterday by Wdwmagic, shows a similar yet different land that was shown off late last year. While the location and structure of the buildings remain the same, other details are noticeably different.

One of the most interesting parts of the new art is the fact that Disney now intends to keep the Miss Piggy fountain intact, though without Miss Piggy. The new art also ditches a few billboards, one of which referenced Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, a comedy show found at Magic Kingdom.

Disney Reveals Updated Monsters, Inc. Concept Art at Hollywood Studios Construction Site

Disney Reveals Updated Monsters, Inc. Concept Art at Hollywood Studios Construction Site https://t.co/8C4dVPt8Oi — WDWMAGIC.COM (@wdwmagic) June 11, 2025

Related: Universal Studios Closes Fan-Favorite Attraction, Shares Interesting New Update

There is no official timeline for Disney World’s Monstropolis project, but guests can likely expect the overhaul to take several years to complete.

This is hardly the only thing changing in Walt Disney World, as Disney is also preparing to close and replace other classic attractions. In July, Magic Kingdom will say goodbye to its Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and Liberty Square Riverboat as the park prepares to welcome a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

In 2026, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will say goodbye to the rest of DinoLand U.S.A. as the park prepares to welcome a new South American-flavored land. This new area will feature attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones, two properties long rumored to hit Walt Disney World.

Are you excited about Disney World’s new Monsters Inc. land? Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D?