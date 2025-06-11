‘Snow White’ Gets Second Chance After Initial Box Office Disappointment

There was the casting of the enormously talented Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), an actress of Latin descent who doesn’t “have skin white like snow” (which many toxic fans took issue with). Then came the alteration of the seven dwarfs–originally real actors who were changed to CGI characters. And last but not least, mention Zegler’s criticism of the original 1937 animated film and her political views regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But it wasn’t just the film that was lambasted by audiences–before and during its theatrical run, where it only made $205.5 million worldwide against its $240–270 million budget, a disaster that forced Disney to rethink future live-action projects such as Tangled–Zegler herself became the target of online trolls, which resulted in spiteful GIFs and memes.

But now, Disney’s live-action remake has been given a second chance as today (June 11) marks its arrival on the streaming service, Disney+. Whether it will find success on the smaller screen remains to be seen, but audiences may end up tuning in simply out of morbid curiosity based on all the negative reviews. Watch the official trailer for Snow White below: