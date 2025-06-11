Home » Disney

‘Snow White’ Gets Second Chance After Initial Box Office Disappointment

in Disney

Posted on by Daniel Roberts Leave a comment
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) singing "Waiting On A Wish"

Credit: Disney

Some might say that Disney’s live-action remake, Snow White (2025), never stood a chance. After all, the film was marred by controversy from the get-go.

There was the casting of the enormously talented Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), an actress of Latin descent who doesn’t “have skin white like snow” (which many toxic fans took issue with). Then came the alteration of the seven dwarfs–originally real actors who were changed to CGI characters. And last but not least, mention Zegler’s criticism of the original 1937 animated film and her political views regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White holding a lantern in the dwarfs' cottage
Credit: Disney

But it wasn’t just the film that was lambasted by audiences–before and during its theatrical run, where it only made $205.5 million worldwide against its $240–270 million budget, a disaster that forced Disney to rethink future live-action projects such as Tangled–Zegler herself became the target of online trolls, which resulted in spiteful GIFs and memes.

But now, Disney’s live-action remake has been given a second chance as today (June 11) marks its arrival on the streaming service, Disney+. Whether it will find success on the smaller screen remains to be seen, but audiences may end up tuning in simply out of morbid curiosity based on all the negative reviews. Watch the official trailer for Snow White below:

Related: Rachel Zegler a Favorite To Play Princess Leia in Future ‘Star Wars’ Film

Watch Snow White Now on Disney+

“Disney’s Snow White is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic,” the Disney+ description reads. “Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.”

The film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Have you already seen the live-action remake? If not, will you be watching it on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!

in Disney

Tagged:Snow White

Daniel Roberts

Dan is a huge fan of Star Wars, Disney, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter, and has written for numerous entertainment websites.

Be the first to comment!